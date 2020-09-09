Fitbit Charge 4 appears in leaked images: report

9to5Google



The Fitbit Charge 3 was launched in October 2018 and a new model, the Fitbit Charge 4, could arrive this year.

A source close to 9to5Google shared images with the middle of what would be the Fitbit Charge 4, which, at first glance, seems to have an almost identical design to the Charge 3. In the photograph you can see the Fitbit logo just below it which appears to be an OLED touch screen that allows the time, date and activity to be much larger compared to the previous version.

The Fitbit Charge 4 would also have a single button and on the back you can see the sensors, among which could be a monitor to measure the heart rate and one to measure the oxygen in the users’ blood.

According to sources from CNET in Spanish, the company planned to hold a launch event for new devices in March. However, this was postponed because of the fear of contagion before the covid-19 outbreak.