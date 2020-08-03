Fitbit Charge 4 adds GPS and a new feature that does impress

The Fitbit Charge 4 is the company’s new smart bracelet, which incorporates GPS as a great novelty, as well as an NFC integration for making mobile payments. Despite the fact that Fitbit was acquired by Google, in our tests of the device we have not yet seen any link with the company or its ecosystem, so for the moment everything seems to continue the same in terms of its general operation.

This means that the bracelet is still compatible with iOS and Android and that it is linked through the application. Additionally, the information it collects from daily use — at the moment — is not shared with Google Fit or Apple Salud; that is to say, it remains the same, as it was before the purchase by Google.

Screen: 1.57 inches.

1.57 inches. Battery: Up to 7 days long (according to Fitbit).

Up to 7 days long (according to Fitbit). Waterproof: 5ATM, up to 50 meters depth for 30 minutes.

5ATM, up to 50 meters depth for 30 minutes. Sensors: Accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor, altimeter, SpO2 sensor, Bluetooth, NFC for payments using Fitbit Pay and GPS.

Accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor, altimeter, SpO2 sensor, Bluetooth, NFC for payments using Fitbit Pay and GPS. Band: In the box it incorporates two sizes (small and large) of the same color, either in woven or plastic material. The special edition includes a black plastic and the new reflective bracelet.

Fitbit Charge 4 vs. Fitbit Charge 3

If you wonder if it is convenient to change from the 2019 bracelet to this one, or which of the two is more worth buying, the most important thing to know is that this is the first Fitbit bracelet that includes GPS and, therefore, it has a new system of training programs related to heart rate zones.

The screen is identical, although the Charge 4 has a new variable lighting technology depending on the conditions, and yes, neither can have a screen always on, something we did see on the Fitbit Versa 2 watch.

Most of the characteristics of both models are identical, the biggest difference being the incorporation of GPS, and the integration of NFC —which was only incorporated in the model Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition from last year — which now comes in the two existing models so that users can access Fitbit Pay.

The water resistance, SPO2 monitor and heart rate sensor are the same, and the bracelets of the two are compatible.

All the news of the Fitbit Charge 4

The Fitbit Charge 4 not only incorporates GPS for the first time, but also has interesting options for when you do your training, whether it is running, climbing or riding a bicycle, although it also includes a session called outdoor training, which you can later change in the application by skiing, kayaking and even surfing.

However, there is a detail that you should know, at the moment the GPS of this bracelet is not compatible with third-party apps, since they cannot be connected or deployed on the bracelet as Fitbit watches do. Therefore, you should know that if you like to use applications such as Endomondo or Map My Fitness, this bracelet will not give you the information you need to use them, since the Fitbit ecosystem is closed.

There are two other notable software innovations:

Intensity maps: It is an option linked to GPS. Every time you do a workout you will be able to see your heart rate zones by colors and even the rhythm you have carried in each section, so that you know your workout better.

Active Minutes Zone: It is a new metric that calculates your activity, taking into account your age and the average of your pulsations at rest. This allows Fitbit to give you real alerts when you change your activity zone, which allows you to know if you are in cardio or in a fat-burning zone, and on the other hand it gives you a weekly score, based on that we should do 150 minutes of activities at least a week, according to the World Health Organization.

Other new features of the device come through software. Fitbit Pay is one of them, although it also has direct access to Spotify, which you must configure on your phone, but which works as a control for your reproductions.

In addition, you can also see your event calendar and notifications of calls and messages, although you cannot answer them.

Design

The Fitbit Charge 4 stays identical on the outside, is compatible with its predecessor’s wristbands and also debuts this reflective band ideal for night runners.

The bracelet maintains a single button on the left side of the screen, mostly used to go back, and the operating gestures within this small panel are the same: if you swipe up you can see your daily statistics, down your messaging notifications and calls — which you cannot answer since there is no microphone or speaker— and if you slide to the sides you can access the menu.

Battery

This Fitbit bracelet has a battery life of up to 7 days, although if you keep the GPS activated continuously it can last up to a maximum of five hours.

In my tests, on the third day of use I still had 60 percent battery, while on the fifth day I only had 29 percent left. I will update this section when I have more usage data, but you should know that I was doing an hour of daily training, and I slept with the device to enjoy sleep monitoring, so I practically used it 24 hours a day – I just took it off to shower.

Something that helps this watch to have seven days of battery is that it does not have a screen always on. The Fitbit Versa 2 watch did give us this option, something that we have also seen in the Apple Watch Series 4. Of course, few devices currently allow the screen to be always on, so I must say that Fitbit offers the average of other similar devices.

Sleep measurement

Although this section is not new, the truth is that the Fitbit Charge 4 can monitor your sleep. For this you must use the bracelet all night. In my case, it has always been impossible for me to sleep with the Apple Watch because of how big it is, but this bracelet is lighter than its predecessor, and it practically did not bother me to sleep.

Fitbit, through its application, shows a sleep score, based on our heart rate, rest time, sleep time and the phases of sleep we have had. Users of Fitbit Premium, the company’s subscription service, may have more accurate statistics.

In addition, due to the incorporation of the SPO2 sensor, this bracelet can also measure the oxygen saturation in the blood, a detail that allows you to obtain timely information in case the app determines that you could be suffering from a respiratory problem.

First impression

The Fitbit Charge 4 is a little lighter than its predecessor, but the difference is felt. In my tests I was able to use it almost all the time, I only took it off at certain times, which is important if we want to make an investment in a device for monitoring physical activities and sleep.

With an average price and good activity monitoring, my only big complaint is probably that Fitbit hasn’t put the display technology always on like it did with its Fitbit Versa 2 watch, so that we can see our training data while doing the exercises, and so that the time is always in sight.

However, due to its ease of use and its new integrated GPS, the Fitbit Charge 4 is likely to be an ideal item for lovers of racing, climbing or cycling, since now they will be able to see the GPS route in the application, and also knowing exactly when they were in a more intense heart zone — that is, more exhausted, or where they had a harder time continuing.

While the bracelet is simple, it is possible that together with the GPS and its 5ATM water resistance, the great benefit of buying it is being able to enjoy the Fitbit ecosystem, whose application unites friends, allows you to enter groups and offers some free trainings. Also, Fitbit Premium, the training and coaching video service, is a good value-added tool that you can add for $ 10 a month.

Price and availability

The Fitbit Charge 4 is available in black, blue, and purple for the plastic strap edition for $ 149.95; the special edition with reflective strap and plastic strap costs $ 169.95. They can be purchased from April 13.