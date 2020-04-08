First Two Coronavirus Deaths Reported At MPTF Nursing Home

Two residents on the MPTF’s expert nursing facility in Woodland Hills have died of issues from COVID-19, and 4 staffers have examined constructive for the virus.

The MPTF reported the primary case of coronavirus on March 31, and 6 extra on April 3. “We misplaced a resident yesterday and a second one right this moment,” stated Bob Beitcher, president and CEO of the Movement Image & Tv Fund.

Each residents have been male and each had compromised immune methods. The primary died at West Hills Hospital and the second within the MPTF’s COVID-19 isolation wing. Beitcher declined to establish both man, apart from to say that one was 81 years previous and that the opposite was in his mid-60s and had been dwelling with a number of sclerosis for the previous 25 years.

Associated Story Six Extra MPTF Nursing House Residents Check Optimistic For Coronavirus

“We’re all saddened,” Beitcher instructed Deadline. “They have been each fighters, however they misplaced this final spherical. They have been each in our long-term care unit for a few years, they usually’re grieved not solely by their households, however by their caregivers who knew them so nicely and took care of all of them this time. We consider them as members of our households. I’ve identified them each for fairly some time. However as I’ve stated earlier than, in a nasty flu season we will lose a number of residents as nicely, so we’re not unaccustomed to shedding our residents.”

Beitcher stated that there are six different sufferers who’ve examined constructive for COVID-19 and are receiving care within the amenities’ isolation unit. The 4 contaminated staffers are self-isolating at residence.

Beitcher stated that the 2 greatest challenges proper now are a scarcity of non-public safety tools equivalent to robes, masks and booties, and discovering sufficient certified staffers.

“We’ve unimaginable nurses who’ve stepped up and are manning the isolation unit, however some caregivers are calling in sick. They’re frightened, and we’re battling a scarcity of non-public safety tools. Even main hospital chains are struggling to get deliveries.”

He added: “It’s a problem. I’ve had stressed nights questioning once we have been going to get our first case, after which we bought it. And now this. It’s an emotional problem, however I’m right here to steer the staff and be targeted and constructive. I’m surrounded by a staff that’s robust and resilient and extremely supportive in each method. I take into account this campus as being owned by the business, and they need to be proud that they’ve these folks serving to out.”