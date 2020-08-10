First trailer of Dune will be seen in theaters with the movie Inception: report

Chiabela James/Warner Bros. Pictures



The movie Inception (2010), directed by Christopher Nolan, returns to theaters on August 21, 2020 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its release. And the website trailer-track.com publishes that the Palads Teatret chain in Denmark and the Cinema City chain in Portugal plan to show the first trailer of Dune and the new advance of Wonder Woman 1984 along with the rerun of Inception in theaters.

Warner Bros. Pictures, studio behind Dune and Wonder Woman 1984, has not confirmed this information, except that the return of Inception to theaters will allow you to see an extended trailer of Tenet, which was initially going to be shown at the CinemaCon 2020 convention in Las Vegas, suspended in March due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

Warner Bros. has been cautious with its release schedule and with the images it has released of the film Dune, whose release is scheduled for December 18, 2020. Wonder Woman 1984 postponed its release to October 2, 2020. And with Tenet, also led by Christopher Nolan, the studio decided release it first internationally on August 26, 2020 before exhibiting in the United States on September 2, 2020.

Perhaps as the Warner Bros. release schedule may still undergo changes, the studio has not confirmed when we will see the first trailer of Dune. But the news that can be seen in cinemas with Inception it can be an incentive for audiences to return to theaters.