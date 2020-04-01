‘First Purge’ Actress Lex Scott Davis, Shamier Anderson Join Mo McRae’s ‘A Lot of Nothing’

Lex Scott Davis and Shamier Anderson have been added to the forged of A Lot of Nothing, becoming a member of Y’lan Noel, who Davis co-starred alongside in The First Purge, in addition to Cleopatra Coleman (The Final Man on Earth). Mo McRae is on the helm as a first-time characteristic director with Emmy and Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo on board as an govt producer.

The plot, written by McRae and Sarah Kelly Kaplan, follows a married couple residing in a Los Angeles suburb who’s compelled to take harmful actions once they uncover their next-door neighbor is the police officer that simply murdered an unarmed motorist.

Davis will play Sweet, the pregnant fiancée of Jamal, performed by Anderson. Davis and Anderson had been additionally forged in Barry Alexander Brown’s civil rights drama, Son of the South, which has Spike Lee, Brown’s long-time collaborator, as govt producer.

Inny Clemons, McRae, and Jason Tamasco of Unhealthy Thought are producing the pic with Oyelowo, Kim Hodgert, and Zak Kristofek as exec producers.

Davis was lately forged within the ABC pilot Insurgent, enjoying Katey Sagal’s daughter, and can subsequent be seen in Peter Farrelly’s Quibi comedy collection, The Now, and reverse Jason Momoa within the Netflix movie, Candy Woman. She’s repped by Administration 360, CAA, and Jackoway Austen.

Anderson’s current credit embody Drake Doremus’ Endings, Beginnings and the third season of Amazon’s Goliath. Up subsequent for him is Netflix’s sci-fi thriller Awake, Joe Penna’s Stowaway, with Anna Kendrick and Toni Colette, and AMC’s six-part anthology collection For Life. He’s repped by CAA and Mosaic.