First MPTF Nursing Home Retiree Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Two Others Showing Symptoms

A retiree on the Movement Image & Tv Fund’s expert nursing facility has examined constructive for the coronavirus, and two others are exhibiting signs and have been transferred to an isolation unit. That is the primary incident of COVID-19 on the facility, the place some 250 leisure retirees dwell on the Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills.

MPTF president and CEO Bob Beitcher, saying that the workers “is devastated,” praised them for being “completely heroic in all facets of their jobs, completely dedicated to mitigating the affect of COVID-19 and offering the very best care to our residents.”

Right here’s the total assertion he launched tonight:

At this time, MPTF is reporting its first case of a resident testing constructive for COVID-19 on our campus in Woodland Hills. The resident is from our expert nursing unit and has been at West Hills Hospital for a number of days. Whereas he examined unfavorable with our take a look at package, the West Hills Hospital take a look at was constructive. Previous to being transferred to West Hills, this resident had been handled as if he had been COVID-19 constructive and workers took all beneficial precautions.

Two different residents in expert nursing are exhibiting signs of COVID-19. We’re working with Public Well being to get them examined. Within the meantime, they’ve been transferred to an 18-bed isolation unit we established over the previous few weeks on campus. A completely separate caregiving workforce will workers this unit and deal with them in isolation. There shall be no household visitations allowed. If the mild-to-moderate signs presenting right now progress, the resident may have the choice to switch to an area acute care hospital.

MPTF has notified the household of those symptomatic residents, and workers and different residents on the campus and their households have been communicated with as effectively. We’re providing the caregivers on the isolation unit the choice of sheltering in place in a separate facility we’ve arrange for this goal. These are our wonderful and selfless caregivers on the front-line of this contagion and we have to do every part we are able to to guard them and their households and present them how grateful we’re. Since March sixth, effectively earlier than any state or federal mandated actions, MPTF has taken extraordinary measures to make sure the protection of its residents and workers and can proceed to take action. Our residents have been sheltering in place, with no communal gatherings of any type, for over three weeks. Entry on our campus is proscribed to important workers solely, and they’re thermal scanned on daily basis and requested a collection of questions on their very own well being circumstances and their potential direct or oblique publicity to COVID-19. Our hospitality workers delivers meals to the doorways of our residents and our housekeeping workers is targeted on disinfecting all high-touch areas. Everybody must know and perceive that till now we have widespread and fast testing, so many people – me, you, our households and pals — are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic, shedding the virus with out understanding it, with the unfavorable penalties you examine or hear about all day. Therefore the pressing want for continued vigilance round bodily distancing. The workers is devastated clearly, however they know this, and I reminded them of it once more this morning, they’ve been completely heroic in all facets of their jobs, completely dedicated to mitigating the affect of COVID-19 and offering the very best care to our residents. At this time, all of us need to assume that everybody we come into contact with is COVID-19 asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic and deal with the state of affairs that means. For now, for us, for you, it’s all about containment.

Within the meantime, we maintain our constructive resident and his household in our ideas and prayers.