First coronavirus check: What to do if your payment never arrived?

Congress is already debating the details of a second economic stimulus payment But, if you never received the first check, there are several ways to contact the IRS (the United States Internal Revenue Service) to inform them that the payment you expected to receive by direct deposit, check or prepaid debit card never arrived.

Also, you can call one of the IRS numbers listed below. But, you must first follow our recommendations to try to track the payment. If you decide you want to make the call, at least keep reading to find out what information you should have on hand.

Editor’s Note: This article is frequently updated with new information and is intended to provide an overview of the situation. If you are waiting for your money, you can track your check Through the IRS website, we tell you what could be some of the reasons why you still don’t receive your check, and you should also know that USPS offers a free service to know when is your check coming.

Can I now report that my check did not arrive?

If you are completely sure that you meet the requirements to have received your first economic stimulus check, then review these steps before filing your claim with the IRS:

The tool rastreo Get My Payment report that the IRS made the payment weeks ago, but you haven’t received it.

report that the IRS made the payment weeks ago, but you haven’t received it. You received a confirmation letter from the IRS that your payment was sent, but you did not receive the money.

You think you accidentally threw the check or card in the trash can.

You suspect that someone stole your check or that you were the victim of fraud.

Read on to learn more about these issues and the phone numbers you need to call to contact the IRS.



You received a confirmation letter, but not your check



A handful of CNET readers report that the IRS sent them a letter confirming their payment, but they have not received their check.

“Last week I received a letter in the mail saying that I already received my payment. But no, I have not received it,” said this CNET reader after receiving the confirmation letter that the IRS sends 15 days after sending the payment.

We asked the IRS how it will handle payments from people in this situation. We will update this article when the agency responds to us.

Do you need to fill out a form?

If you filed your 2018 or 2019 tax return or receive government benefits, the IRS should send your check automatically, without you having to do anything.

However, if you are a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, had a gross income in 2019 of less than $ 12,200 or $ 24,400 as a married couple, and you did not file a return for 2018 or 2019, you may need to provide the IRS with some additional information. before I can process your payment. You will need to go to the Non-Filers site and see if the IRS needs you to submit any kind of documentation.

This tool is designed for people eligible for the coronavirus check but did not file a 2018 or 2019 tax return. The tool will be available until October 15, the IRS told CNET, and people who sign up for a payment. using this tool they will receive their check before the end of the year.



Use the IRS Get My Payment tool



It is worth visiting the IRS online portal, specially designed for track your payment. This tool should tell you when your check will be processed and how you will receive it. If the Get My Payment tool doesn’t give you information that you can understand or says your check is on its way but you haven’t received it, you’ll need to report the discrepancy to the IRS.

You receive a ‘We need more information’ message in the Get My Payment tool



If you already went to the IRS Get My Payment tool weeks ago and were given a payment date, but you still haven’t received your money, the IRS may need more information from you. Look back at the Get My Payment tool, and if it says “Need more information,” the IRS says your check was returned because the post office couldn’t deliver it.

After seeing the “Need more information” message, the online tool will allow you to enter your bank account information to receive your payment directly into your bank account. The IRS says that if you don’t provide your bank account information, they will hold your payment until they have a current email address. Head over to the IRS address change page to see how to update your address with the IRS.

You threw your check in the trash by mistake

Four million people will receive their stimulus money on a prepaid debit card called the Economic Impact Payment Card instead of a paper check. The EIP card arrives in a fairly plain envelope, says the IRS, and the sender that appears says, “Money Network Cardholder Services.”

Some people who received it like this thought it was junk mail and may have thrown it away. If you lost that envelope or threw it away by mistake, the EIP Card service has a list of frequently asked questions about what to do if you lose your card. You can also call 800-240-8100 to request a replacement. According to a spokesman for the Treasury Department, the replacement card is free. To order a new card, press option 2 when prompted.

However, the EIP card site says that “the card will be deactivated to prevent anyone else from using it and a new replacement card will be ordered. Fees may apply.”

We recommend calling the number listed above to report lost or stolen cards and to call a representative.

The IRS sent your check to a closed account

Your check could have been returned to the IRS if they tried to send your payment to a now-closed bank account or to a temporary prepaid debit card that an accountant arranged for you. If your payment was returned to the IRS, the agency will mail your check to the current address it has on file.

The federal government intercepted your payment



If you owe child support, the IRS can redirect your payment to cover past-due support. The Fiscal Service Office will send you a notice if this happens.

You did not receive the full amount owed to you

A different, but related issue could be a change in your income in 2020. In some cases, the IRS may owe you more money than you received if the income figure it used to calculate your payment for your tax returns in 2018 or 2019 is lower in 2020.

Similarly, if you now have a new dependent, such as a child, who is not reflected on your tax returns, you may be owed more money. In any case, the IRS said that you can claim the additional amount on your 2020 tax return when you file next year. We recommend keeping a detailed record so you don’t forget.

Someone stole your check from your mailbox or defrauded you in another way

While rare, you may think that your payment has been scammed or stolen. The Federal Trade Commission has a website where you can report the theft of your stimulus check. We asked the IRS what other resources exist for you if you find yourself in this situation, but have not received a response.

How to contact the IRS to inquire about your check

If you are contacting the IRS by phone, it’s a good idea to give yourself plenty of time for the call. We wouldn’t be surprised if call volumes increase, or if conversations take some time. It’s also a good idea to have all of your information in front of you when you call, including a copy of your most recent tax ID and the letter the IRS sent you, if you received one.

Within 15 days of sending your payment, the IRS will send you a letter confirming your payment. At the end of the letter there is a number that you can call for more information: 800-919-9835. There is an option (dial # 2) to receive information in Spanish.

In May, the IRS added 3,500 phone representatives to help with potential payment-related problems. The IRS help number is 800-829-1040. There is also an option for Spanish.

Editor’s Note: This article is updated frequently.