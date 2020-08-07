Finally: Amazon already sells a Baby Yoda base for the Echo Dot

Baby Yoda is now arriving as a base for the 3rd generation Echo Dot.

Amazon has released a Baby Yoda shaped base for your third generation Echo Dot. The Child’s shelf will be released and will begin shipping on August 20 for Amazon Prime subscribers who pre-order for $ 25. The base has little green ears and a platform that looks like Baby Yoda’s robe. You can place your Third generation Echo Dot inside.

Amazon describes the product as “the greatest reward in the galaxy.”

Pre-orders can be placed now, and you can get the Third-generation Echo Dot for $ 50 in charcoal, gray, wine and sand color.

Baby Yoda It has become a sensation since the first episode of The Mandalorian in Disney Plus last November. Since then, all sorts of merchandise have been launched for the character: from whiskey glasses to a Hot Wheels car.

