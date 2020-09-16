Final Fantasy VII Remake: You can now try the free demo

Square Enix



The remake of the classic Final Fantasy VII already has a small preview to whet your appetite.

Square Enix, the developer of this remake, released on March 2 a playable demo for PlayStation 4 completely free. The demo can be downloaded from the PlayStation Store and is 7.59 GB in size. This demo offers the first chapter of the remake of the game released more than 20 years ago for the first PlayStation, but with obvious graphical improvements.

One drawback of this demo is that you will not be able to save your progress, so when the full game arrives you will have to play the first chapter again. If you download the demo before May 11, you will receive a screen theme from Final Fantasy VII to customize the menu of your PlayStation 4. This theme will be available once the full game has been released.

At the moment, the date on which the game will be available in full is not known, as it was expected that will arrive in March according to the announcement by Square Enix during E3 2019.

Final Fantasy VII was released for PlayStation in 1997 and its developer first announced that it was working on a remake full game 18 years later, during E3 2015.

