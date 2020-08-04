Final Cut Pro X is free for 90 days for all users

Apple



Apple’s Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X apps are free for all users with a Mac for 90 days.

Apple announced that the two apps, targeting video and music composition professionals, have a 90-day trial period, a considerable increase from the 30 days that the iPhone maker typically offers for these apps.

The 90-day trial period can be taken from the Apple page. Users can request this period on the page of both services. The trial extension will allow users to take advantage of these applications during quarantine in various countries by the COVID-19 and also to know if it will be worth paying for any of the services.

Users now have three times as much time to test applications and determine if they want to open their pocket to buy lifetime licenses. The price for these applications, being professional, is not similar to ordinary applications. Final Cut Pro X, for example, costs $ 299. Logic Pro X costs $ 199.

The offer is interesting, but first check that your Mac has enough to download the software. Final Cut Pro X requires macOS 10.14.6 or a newer version; 4GB in RAM (or from 8GB for 4K), a Metal compatible graphics card and at least 4GB of storage. Logic Pro X requires macOS 10.13.6 or newer, 4GB of RAM, an OpenCL compliant graphics card, or an Intel HD 3000 or better graphics card and at least 6GB of storage.

