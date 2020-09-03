Filming of ‘The Batman’ stopped because a member of the crew tested positive for COVID-19

Just three days after resuming filming for The Batman in the UK, after months of hiatus due to the Covid-19 crisis, the production starring Robert Pattinson came to a halt again: a crew member tested positive for coronavirus.

A source from the shoot told the Daily Mail that all activities at Warner Bros. studios in Hertfordshire, England, were immediately paused.

“They sent us a memo telling us that a person from the crew had tested positive for Covid-19. Everyone on set was talking about it. We do not know who tested positive, but it has caused chaos in the entire agenda, ”said the informant.

“We all wanted to go back to work and the fact that everything stops only three days after the activities resumed has been a great blow,” he added.

In March, when filming was postponed, members of the Matt Reeves-directed film’s production had been detected with coronavirus.

The protagonist Pattinson, who plays a Bruce Wayne in just his second year in the Gotham City vigilante cape, had to quarantine in England.

The source assured that inside the production he is ironic that the coronavirus is affecting the Bat Man, despite the fact that it is thought that the disease arose from these animals.

The Batman has a release date scheduled for October 21, 2021, however, given the circumstances, few are confident that it can be achieved.

A few weeks ago at the DC FanDome event, Reeves confessed that he barely had 30 percent of the script filmed.