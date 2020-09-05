Filming of ‘the Batman’ resumes without Pattinson

After the positive in coronavirus of its star, Robert Pattinson, which forced to suspend the filming of “The Batman” for a few hours, the filming of the film directed by Matt Reeves has resumed in the United Kingdom without its protagonist, who remains saving the mandatory quarantine.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the filming of the new solo movie of the DC Comics character has resumed at the Studios in Leavesden, United Kingdom, following all the security protocols established by the British authorities but without Pattinson, who is currently in mandatory quarantine of 14 days after testing positive.

“We are confident that with all the measures in place, any production can resume filming as soon as it is safe to do so. We also believe this will not affect overall production in the UK, precisely because we have very strong health and safety measures in place that allow our film and television industry to get back on track, ”the British Film Commission executive director said in a statement. to Variety.

Given Pattinson’s positive, the film’s director is trying not to freeze the production that is still underway to shoot most of the scenes in which the actor does not appear and even some in which Batman / Bruce Wayne appears. but in which his face is not seen and can be replaced by his body double.

Filming resumed this week after a more than five-month hiatus from the pandemic. The film still has an 11-week shoot ahead of it, with only 25% of the film shot before closing due to the coronavirus.

Joining Pattinson are Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Paul Dano as Enigma, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson and John Turturro as Carmine. Falcone. The premiere of Reeves’ film is scheduled for October 1, 2021.