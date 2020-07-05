Filming of Omar Chaparro authorized in LA as of Monday

The Union of Film Actors and the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) approved the sanitary standards of the production “7th & Union”, which will be starred by actor Omar Chaparro, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which will be produced by the firm Broken English Productions, will follow Chaparro in the role of Raymundo, a Mexican ex-combatant who forms a link with a discontented man, played by Gregg Daniel, whose life and relationship with his daughter, played by Erinn Westbrook, they’re falling apart. Both men will join forces to win a fight that could save Raymundo, his wife, played by Edy Ganem, and their son.

“Grandave Capital and Broken English Productions are truly grateful that SAG-AFTRA is working with our team to establish robust anti-Covid-19 security protocols, a union truly dedicated to getting its members back to work in these unprecedented times,” said Christopher. Holly, from Broken English Productions, in a statement.

“7th & Union” will begin filming on Monday in Los Angeles under the direction of Anthony Nardolillo based on a script by Oscar Orlando Torres, who worked on the script for “No Returns Accepted” by Eugenio Derbez.

Starting June 12, the slow resumption of production of films and television programs in Los Angeles was allowed under strict security protocols established by the City Department of Public Health.

The guidelines include regular and constant health tests of the cast and crew, as well as official compliance with previously established parameters such as healthy distance and regular cleaning of sets and accessories.

SAG-AFTRA has been very selective in advising its members on which jobs to accept and which not to; in fact, Michael Bay’s’ thriller ‘Songbird’ was frowned upon by the institution, despite the fact that the production team tried several times to resume filming.