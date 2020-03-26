NEWS

Film narrated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to be released on April 3: Disney

March 26, 2020
Add Comment
1 Min Read

LONDON (1) – A film narrated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will be on the market to watch from April 3, Disney talked about on Thursday, marking her first job since she and her husband Harry stepped once more entrance line royal duties.

The film, titled ‘Elephant’, will be on the market the Disney+ platform. It was described in a short trailer as following the journey of a family of elephants all through Africa.

Reporting by William James

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Guidelines.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.