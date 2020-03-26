Film narrated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to be released on April 3: Disney

LONDON (1) – A film narrated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will be on the market to watch from April 3, Disney talked about on Thursday, marking her first job since she and her husband Harry stepped once more entrance line royal duties.

The film, titled ‘Elephant’, will be on the market the Disney+ platform. It was described in a short trailer as following the journey of a family of elephants all through Africa.

Reporting by William James

