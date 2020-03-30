Film Constellation Boards International Sales On Well-Received Sundance Horror ‘Relic’

London-based gross sales agency Film Constellation has boarded worldwide gross sales rights to Natalie Erika James’ well-received Sundance Midnight debut Relic, whose producers embrace AGBO and Jake Gyllenhaal’s 9 Tales.

Scheduled for theatrical launch within the U.S. in This fall, 2020, with IFC Midnight, the movie was to play on the cancelled SXSW this month, additionally within the Midnight part.

Film Constellation has launched non-public on-line portal relicscreening.biz as a vacation spot for patrons to see the movie and consider advertising supplies.

Starring Emily Mortimer (Shutter Island), Robyn Nevin (The Matrix Trilogy), and Bella Heathcote (The Neon Demon), the all-female style title was co-written by Natalie Erika James and Christian White, creator of Netflix’s upcoming Clickbait.

The movie follows a daughter, mom and grandmother who’re haunted by a manifestation of dementia that consumes their household’s house.

The movie was produced by Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver Movies, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker of 9 Tales Productions. AGBO Movies’ Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Todd Makurath, Wang Zhongjun, Wang Zhonglei and Hu Junyi government produced.

Fabien Westerhoff, CEO of Film Constellation, mentioned, “We’re thrilled to be working with such an thrilling new expertise as Natalie. Because the world goes by way of unsettling occasions, the necessity for elevated leisure has by no means been stronger. We’re excited to offer progressive methods to convey her movie to our worldwide purchasers.”

Director Natalie Erika James commented, “Relic speaks to the significance of human connection within the face of our fears about morality, and I hope entertains and resonates with audiences significantly on this troublesome time.”

Relic is a Carver Movies and 9 Tales manufacturing. Principal manufacturing funding got here from Display Australia, in affiliation with AGBO. It was financed with help from Film Victoria.