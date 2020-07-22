FIFA, PUBG and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrive at Google Stadia

Google



During the online event, Stadia Connect, Google announced the integration of ten new titles to its video game platform by streaming, Google Stadia. Among them are PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds: Pioneer Edition, better known as PUBG, and Electronic Arts (EA) titles like FIFA, Madden NFL and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The PUBG special edition is available from April 28 for free to Stadia Pro members.

Regarding the availability of EA titles, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will come “at the end of the year”, while FIFA and Madden NFL they will join Stadia during the winter of 2020.

This is the list of video games that hit Google Stadia this year:

Octopath Traveler will be integrated on April 28

Get Packed April 28

Embr will land on May 21

Crayta will arrive in the summer of 2020

Rock of Ages 3 will be available in June 2020

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will arrive in the fall of 2020

Madden NFL will arrive in the winter of 2020

FIFA will arrive in the winter of 2020

Wave Break has no confirmed date

Google took the opportunity to remember that those interested can still access the of the free months of Google Stadia Pro. If you want to subscribe you have to register on the Stadia.com website and download the app available on Android and iOS. Here we explain the detalles the Google Stadia, and the steps you have to follow to start playing. This offer is available in the fourteen countries where the Google service is present, such as the United States, Canada and Spain.

