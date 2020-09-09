FIFA opens its files so you can see a lot of football

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

If you are one of those who enjoy reliving the World Cup, FIFA comes to your rescue during these quarantine dates for the coronavirus

, with the #WorldCupAtHome initiative.

This March 19, the body that directs world football reported that it will open its files to the public. These archives regularly contain football games, interviews, and exclusive content for premium subscribers.

“As many face isolation as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, FIFA launched a new initiative to bring soccer to your home: launching matches through multiple content channels, until activities are restored. regular soccer all over the world, “says the agency statement.

According to FIFA, to enjoy this content, fans can go to FIFA.com or the FIFA You Tube channel. This initiative also seeks to get the community involved in the available games. Thus, in the account of @FIFAWorldCup will vote for the parties of the men’s world that fans want to see and in @FIFAWWC for the female.

Likewise, FIFA reported on its social networks that from this March 20, the official film of the 2018 World Cup in Russia will be available on YouTube.