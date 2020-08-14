FIFA 21: The possible names for a cover without Messi or Cristiano

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



FIFA 21 It is a couple of months away from its launch, but we still do not know the player (s) that will be on its cover although we already have an idea.

The week of July 20, Electronic Arts (EA), the producer of the acclaimed game, posted a video on YouTube alerting fans to the trailer for the next game, details of which will be released on Thursday, July 23 at 11 a.m. 00 am US Eastern Time

As soon as the video was released, some curious users did everything to know details of FIFA 21. One of the actions that had good results was to see the source code of the page, where users found references to four young stars who could give their faces for the cover of this year.

In the source code there are references to French striker Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), Brazilian striker João Félix (Atlético de Madrid), English full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) and Norwegian forward Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) .

If the cover ends with one or two of these players (or even all, depending on the version of the game), EA would already take two years in which it does not use the face of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. In the FIFA 20 edition, EA used Eden Hazard of Real Madrid, Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool and the historic Zinedine Zidane.

EA has not revealed the cover and news of FIFA 21, but the game will officially go on sale in the first week of October. EA has already revealed information about the different editions that the game will have and we just need to know its new features and which stars will be on the covers.

