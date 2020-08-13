FIFA 21: Presale, trailer and everything you need to know about EA’s game

Electronic Arts



FIFA 21 It will arrive on Xbox, PlayStation and PC consoles in October, but since we have already been able to know enough information such as its price, the player on the cover, the different versions of FIFA 21 and more details.

In this article – constantly updated – we are going to tell you all the details, official and unofficial, that will be revealed about the new game. If you are a fan of the saga, save this link among your favorites so you do not miss any details.

FIFA 21: When does it go on sale

EA announced that FIFA 21 It will be available on October 6 for Xbox, PlayStation and PC consoles (via Steam). The price of the game will depend on the edition you want to buy (editions that we will explain in a moment), but expect the game to cost at least US $ 59.99.

Kylian Mbappé is chosen for the cover of FIFA 21

In addition to the news that each new edition of FIFA will have, the player (or players) that will enhance the cover is one of the points that every player of the title wants to know.

On Wednesday July 22, EA revealed that the French forward Kylian Mbappé was chosen to adorn the cover of not one but all three editions of FIFA 21. Each cover changes a bit, but in all three you will find (yes, in different poses) the 21-year-old forward.

The Official Trailer for FIFA 21

On Thursday July 23, a day after showing the official cover, EA revealed the trailer for FIFA 21 in which you see the cracks Kylian Mbappé (who is also the face for the cover of FIFA 21), Trent Alexander-Arnold, João Félix and Erling Haaland.

The trailer shows few but substantial news coming to FIFA 21, such as improvements to Career mode, new features in Volta to play with friends, among other changes.

Interestingly, none of these players are over 21 years old, but at their young age they are already wowing football fans with their skills. The choice of these players, which sets aside the idols Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, both over 30, demonstrates the focus of FIFA 21 towards the future stars.

FIFA 21: differences between Standard, Champions and Ultimate Edition

The first thing you should know is that FIFA 21, as in past editions, will have different versions with different prices and different aspects included in the game; the more expensive and higher the version, the more objects you have in the game.

Here we explain each of them:

FIFA 21: Standard Edition

Price: US $ 59

What includes:

3 Gold Packs (rare), one per week for three weeks

Loan of a cover player for 5 games in FUT

One of three player loan for three FUT matches

Rare items from uniforms and stadiums

FIFA 21: Champions Edition

Price: US $ 79

What includes:

3 days early access

12 Gold Packs (rare), one per week for 12 weeks

Loan of a cover player for 5 games in FUT

A gamer with great projection for Career mode

One of three player loan for three FUT matches

Rare items from uniforms and stadiums

FIFA 21: Ultimate Edition

Precio: US$US$99

What includes:

One player “Ones to Watch” (untradeable)

3 days early access

24 Gold Packs (rare), two per week for 12 weeks

A gamer with great projection for Career mode

One of three player loan for three FUT matches

Rare items from uniforms and stadiums

It is important to know that the editions will offer all of this to users who buy the game before August 14.

FIFA 21 is compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X

EA will offer for FIFA 21 a feature called Dual Entitlement that will bring a smile to players who want to buy the new Xbox Series X The PlayStation 5Well, what it offers is basically being able to upgrade to the version for those consoles even if you have bought the game for the previous consoles.

In other words, if you buy FIFA 21 for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One before the release of FIFA 22, you will be able to update your game from FIFA 21 for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X at no cost.

The only thing you need to take into account is that if you buy FIFA 21 in its physical version (the one that includes the disc), make sure that your new console is one of those with a physical disc input, because EA says that a user who buys the physical version cannot be upgraded to a digital version if your console has no input.

So make sure that if you buy the physical version, your next console has a way to read the disc so that you can update your copy of FIFA 21 for your new console. And don’t worry, all your progress, coins, players and participation in competitions will be synchronized from one console to another.

Remember that we will be updating this article with each news about FIFA 21 that comes out from here to its launch in October.