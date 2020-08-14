Fey shows her good heart and the path she has decided to follow

As he finished recording his new songs and confirming new musical collaborations, Fey took the opportunity to explore his philanthropic side by joining as an ambassador for World Vision, an organization that helps children in vulnerable situations.

“When you help, you help yourself, I find the reward you receive as a human being incredible, which is a great satisfaction.

“I didn’t go for reggaeton, I went the other way (for the new). I made music that I felt could be gifted to me, I think it will surprise where I went. Especially the collaboration that is coming, the video is already there, the song is already there, in September they will know it ”. Fey, singer

“I have been a 25-year career and I am pleased to join this work because World Vision has been doing it for more than 70 years. I feel confident, they have shown that they do what they say they do, ”Fey said in a video call.

The interpreter of “Media Naranja” and “Te Pertenezco” is grateful for contributing her bit to give minors a better opportunity.

Fey prepares a new release that marks the path that he now follows (Reform)

“It is in times of conflict that children become more vulnerable, and not only need financial help, but also psychological help. What better way than to support vulnerable families from here in Mexico.

“We are experiencing world chaos. I see it as a readjustment and an opportunity for new ways of working, to see employment, World Vision is detecting where these major problems are and trying to solve them, “he added.

His philanthropic work has gone in parallel with the preparation of what will be his next album with unreleased songs, after Dulce Tentación, in 2009 and Primera Fila, in 2012.

In addition, he announced that he is very motivated to resume his role as a singer and gave some details of the acoustic virtual concert that he will give on Friday, August 14, at 6:00 p.m. local time (4 p.m. Los Angeles time).

Fey, Mexican singer (Reform)

“I am preparing songs that I had never sung in a show, it made me want to do them and prepare them in a different way. What better opportunity than on this digital platform, which at the same time makes me feel intimate, even if it is very public ”, he shared about the show that he will give in collaboration with a banking group.

His union with World Vision is the result of the closeness that in recent months, due to the confinement of Covid-19, has given Fey with the children, especially with his daughter Isabella, who will turn 10 years old.

“I have enjoyed it a lot, we have had a great time. Honestly, I have taken this time to reflect, to question many things.

“I feel lighter, with less luggage. Everything is simpler than it seems and lighter than heavy that they make us see. I am trying to take a positive attitude towards everything we are going through, ”he said.