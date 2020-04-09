Female-Led Doogie Howser Reboot In The Works At Disney+

Disney+ is engaged on a reboot of Doogie Howser, M.D., the present that aired from 1989 to 1993, starring Neil Patrick Harris as a teenage physician. The present was co-created by Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley and ran on ABC for 4 seasons.

In keeping with Selection, the reboot may have a feminine lead, a 16-year-old half-Asian, half-white woman who works as a genius physician in Hawaii, and the working title is Doogie Kealoha, M.D. The artistic crew behind the present is lead by govt producer and author Kourtney Kang, who beforehand labored as an govt producer and author on hit comedies How I Met Your Mom and Recent Off the Boat.

Unique co-creator Bochco handed away in 2018, however his spouse and son, Dayna and Jesse Bochco, are producers on the reboot. At this time, Kelley isn’t linked to the upcoming collection in any means. Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, who labored with Kang on Recent Off the Boat, are additionally producing.

As a brand new streamer, Disney+ has many reboots out or in growth, reminiscent of Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Collection, which has already been picked up for a second season, and the upcoming House Alone reboot movie. Just like the collection primarily based on Excessive Faculty Musical, the Doogie Howser, M.D. reboot seems prefer it might be a novel and trendy adaptation, however followers should wait and see.

