NEWS

Female-Led Doogie Howser Reboot In The Works At Disney+

April 9, 2020
Add Comment
James Ashley
3 Min Read

Disney+ is engaged on a reboot of Doogie Howser, M.D., the present that aired from 1989 to 1993, starring Neil Patrick Harris as a teenage physician. The present was co-created by Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley and ran on ABC for 4 seasons.

In keeping with Selection, the reboot may have a feminine lead, a 16-year-old half-Asian, half-white woman who works as a genius physician in Hawaii, and the working title is Doogie Kealoha, M.D. The artistic crew behind the present is lead by govt producer and author Kourtney Kang, who beforehand labored as an govt producer and author on hit comedies How I Met Your Mom and Recent Off the Boat. 

Associated: Why Artemis Fowl Is Releasing On Disney+

Unique co-creator Bochco handed away in 2018, however his spouse and son, Dayna and Jesse Bochco, are producers on the reboot. At this time, Kelley isn’t linked to the upcoming collection in any means. Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, who labored with Kang on Recent Off the Boat, are additionally producing.

As a brand new streamer, Disney+ has many reboots out or in growth, reminiscent of Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Collection, which has already been picked up for a second season, and the upcoming House Alone reboot movie. Just like the collection primarily based on Excessive Faculty Musical, the Doogie Howser, M.D. reboot seems prefer it might be a novel and trendy adaptation, however followers should wait and see.

Extra: Disney+: Each New Film & TV Present Coming In April 2020

Supply: Selection

Arrowverse Author Teases Disaster On Infinite Earths Easter Egg No one’s Discovered

About The Creator

Devon is a screenwriter and editorial author who lives in Los Angeles, and has just lately joined the Display screen Rant writing crew. She has a Bachelor’s Diploma in Movie Research from the College of Pittsburgh, and fell into editorial writing after graduating. Devon’s seek for a welcoming group of different movie and tv admirers led her to maneuver to Los Angeles and pursue a profession in leisure writing. Whether or not it’s recapping weekly reveals or writing information articles, she loves the work she does. Together with Display screen Rant, Devon’s written for Pure Fandom and Younger Hollywood, the place her work contains options and interviews with actors and different individuals within the business.
All kinds of characters and tales are welcome, although Devon holds a powerful love for historical past and fantasy. She is an avid reader, and her favourite books are the Shades of Magic collection by V.E. Schwab. Together with that, Devon doesn’t conceal her love of comics, particularly Marvel, and he or she’s eagerly awaiting Kate Bishop’s small-screen debut. Discover her on twitter @dev4wrd.

Extra About Devon Ahead

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.

Related Articles