BOSTON, Mass. — “Decided Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman is predicted to be taught her future Friday in Boston federal court, the place she’ll be sentenced for her place in the school admissions scandal that rocked the nation.

Prosecutors want the mother of two to spend a month in jail and pay a $20,000 good, whereas her attorneys are begging a select to sentence her to probation, a $20,000 good and 250 hours of neighborhood service.

She’ll be the first mum or dad sentenced as part of what the feds have said is the most important admissions rip-off ever prosecuted — ensnaring some 50 dad and mother, coaches and testing administrators all through the nation.

Huffman admitted earlier this yr to paying admissions fixer William “Rick” Singer $15,000 in order to inflate her elder daughter’s SAT scores. She pleaded accountable in May to costs of mail fraud and reliable suppliers fraud.

Her husband, actor William H. Macy, was not charged. He and former stable member Eva Longoria wrote letters in assist of Huffman.

In a letter submitted to the select ultimate week, the 56-year-old actress herself said she found motherhood “bewildering,” and was “haunted” by her decision to enlist Singer.

“In my desperation to be an excellent mother I talked myself into believing that all I used to be doing was giving my daughter a great shot,” she wrote.

However prosecutors want her to do a minimal of some time, saying her conduct was “deliberate and manifestly authorized.”

Her sentencing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.