Felicity Huffman Movie ‘Tammy’s Always Dying’ Lands At Quiver Distribution With VOD Bow Planned

EXCLUSIVE: Quiver Distribution has picked up the North American rights to Tammy’s Always Dying, the darkish comedy directed by Amy Jo Johnson (greatest remembered as the unique pink ranger on the Mighty Morphin Energy Rangers in addition to Julie Emrick on WB’s Felicity). Felicity Huffman stars because the titular character within the movie, which can mark the primary time the Determined Housewives alumna can be seen onscreen since her launch from an 11-day federal jail stint her function within the faculty bribery scheme final October.

The pic, which shot in 2018 and had its world premiere eventually 12 months’s Toronto Movie Pageant, is ready to roll out on digital platforms Might 1. Further co-stars embody Anastasia Phillips, Clark Johnson, Lauren Holly, Aaron Ashmore, and Kristian Bruun

Joanne Sarazen penned the screenplay. It revolves round Tammy, a charismatic, but self-destructive mom to 35-year-old Catherine (Phillips), whose function as a caregiver adjustments when Tammy is identified with terminal most cancers. Catherine ultimately recruits a chat present agent to assist revenue from her mom’s depressing life story. However as Tammy’s demise turns into her daughter’s solely method out, one drawback stands in her method: Tammy simply gained’t die.

Jessica Adams and Harry Cherniak produced the undertaking.

“We’re thrilled to be releasing Tammy’s Always Dying because it accommodates a stellar efficiency from Felicity Huffman that was lauded by audiences at TIFF” mentioned Berry Meyerowitz, co-president of Quiver.

.