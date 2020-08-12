Fear The Walking Dead: Season Six Release Date And New Trailer

Fear The Walking Dead It reaches its sixth season this year, with an audience not as numerous as its “mother”, The Walking Dead, but quite faithful. For these followers there is good news: the sixth season will premiere before the end of the 2020 event, exactly on October 11.

On the occasion of Comic-Con 2020, from home, Scott M. Gimple, director of content, the showrunners Ian Goldberg y Andrew Chamblisse and actors Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades. The information about the date is not a minimum detail, if we take into account that the show has not been shot completely.

“We were close to finishing filming, we hope when it’s safe to return for the cast and everyone behind the camera,” said Chamblisse, who is also a producer.

After the date, the most important thing that was said, without going into details, is that it will be “darker”. “They will have to go through trials that they have never had before. As for the tone, we can see in the trailer that it is going to be a darker season, so they will have to face these characters,” said Goldberg

You can watch the trailer below.

Lennie James, actor who crossed the bridge The Walking Dead The spin-off, with the character of Morgan, renowned for his oriental fighting skills, makes his directorial debut this season. On his character he noted: “Something is happening with him.” In general, the group was quite closed in anticipating movements of the protagonists, but it was said that there could be “jumps in time” and “even a musical”. The latter seemed like a joke.

In any case, if you want to review how the meeting was, we leave you the video.