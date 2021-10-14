Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 – Will There Strand a Villain?

Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg recently said that the fan-favorite is ready to take on an adversarial role.

The sixth season of the series Fear the Walking Dead was recently ended with nuclear warheads detonating, and it seems worst.

But it was not such a bummer for all, including Victor Strand, for instance. Just after surviving the blast in his tower – Colman Domingo – Strand seemed to embrace his do-whatever-it-takes-to-survive philosophy.

Maybe Strand will come back in the seventh season of the series Fear the Walking Dead as a villain. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 includes a total of eight episodes titled The Beacon, Six Hours, Cindy Hawkins, Breathe with Me, Till Death, Reclamation, The Portrait, and Padre.

At the end of the sixth season of the series Fear the Walking Dead, we have seen that Dakota and Teddy start preparing in order to meet their end on an overlook to get confronted by John as well as June, who forgive Dakota for her crimes.

After that, John finds that Teddy has a hidden bunker that he intends to ride out the destruction in as well as emerge later in order to complete launching the nukes of Pennsylvania.

Later, June, as well as John, disarm the two and, after that, enter the bunker at the time when Dakota, enraged that Teddy was only using her, murders the insane cult leader just before allowing herself to be incinerated in a nuclear explosion.

Strand tries to take cover in a building where he meets Howard, who is a historian, and after serving one of the blasts, Strand tries to embrace the chance for a new starting.

Wes, Daniel, Luciana, Jacob, Charlie, Rollie, and Sarah tries to capture Riley, who agrees to lead them to the hidden bunker of the cult.

But later, Daniel finds that Rollie is the spy of the cult and, after that, kills him just before Charlie shoots Riley, who is left to reanimate at the time when he dies.

Following coordinates that Daniel had already got over the radio, and the group gets rescued by a CRM helicopter sent by AI at the time when nuclear explosions rock the area.

The sixth season of the series Fear the Walking Dead includes a total of 16 episodes titled The End Is the Beginning, Welcome to the Club, Alaska, The Key, Honey, Bury Her Next to Jasper’s Leg, Damage from the Inside, The Door, Things Left to Do, Handle with Care, The Holding, In Dreams, J.D., Mother, USS Pennsylvania, and The Beginning.

The series Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, and Jenna Elfman.

The series Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 will be aired on AMC. It is an American horror drama tv series. The filming of the seventh season of the series Fear the Walking Dead was started in April 2021 in Texas.

The series Fear the Walking Dead was renewed for the seventh season on 3rd December 2020. The sixth season of the series Fear the Walking Dead was aired from 11th October 2020 to 13th June 2021. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

