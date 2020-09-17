FCC collects data on the use of Huawei devices on US networks.

Angela Lang / CNET



The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is collecting data on US carriers using network equipment from Huawei and ZTE, a decision that comes after The FCC will vote in November to ban the use of its $ 8.5 billion a year from the Universal Service Fund (USF) to purchase equipment and services from Huawei and ZTE.

Because the FCC requires operators receiving those funds to replace their Huawei and ZTE equipment, the commission said on February 26 that it will collect data, in order to be able to reimburse smaller operators for those costs.

“Huawei and ZTE were designated as threats to national security,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in an emailed statement. “We are moving rapidly to identify where the equipment and services of these providers are integrated into our communications networks and we are in a position to help eliminate them.”

In addition to the FCC’s action, the United States blacklisted Huawei in May 2019. At the same time, President Donald Trump signed an executive order essentially prohibiting the company from doing business with companies in the country, due to the national security concerns. The Trump administration believes that Huawei had close ties to the Chinese government. Huawei has denied it on numerous occasions.

The US government also accused Huawei earlier this month of being able to access global mobile networks through the use of back doors designed to be used by law enforcement. Huawei also denied this report.

The US Department of Justice accuses Huawei and two of its US subsidiaries of fraud and conspiracy for stealing trade secrets. The federal indictment alleges that Huawei used “fraud and deception” to steal technology from US companies.

Trump is also planning a global 5G summit aimed at preventing Huawei from gaining a foothold in the 5G rollout against other nations, according to a report last week.

Huawei and ZTE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

