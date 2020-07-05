FC Barcelona launches its digital streaming platform

While the soccer leagues are being launched in Europe, among them the Spanish, FC Barcelona proposes to feed the lack of matches with its historical archive and live matches of its female and minor categories with a new digital television service.

The Spanish club announced this Wednesday, June 3, the launch of its new internet video platform called Barça TV +, which will cost US $ 5.58 per month and US44.95 per year. The service comes with the program “CULERS Premium Membership“, for the most hungry football fans.

“These are two key proposals within the new ecosystem of digital products and services that the Club is implementing within the framework of its new digital strategy, based on a new way of relating to its fans around the world to adapt to new habits consumption of global audiences, “the press release says.

In Barça TV + deferred matches will be available and on demand from the first team; live and delayed matches of Barça B, Barça Femenino, other professional sports and the club’s training categories.

According to the statement, those associated with “CULERS Premium Membership“they will be able to enjoy a series of advantages and benefits, such as full access to all the contents of Barça TV +; discounts in store online the Camp Nou Barça Store; discounts on ticket sales, exclusive promotions of partners of the Club, participate in games and weekly raffles, etc.

Among the contents of the platform are exclusive series and documentaries of their own creation that will be found under the ORIGINALS category, among them Ready! Antoine Griezmann’s challenges, in which the striker of the first team challenges his friends from the sports world with different challenges.

Likewise, the platform will offer the live broadcast for the entire world of the Barça TV television channel, which in addition to being available in Catalan and Spanish, will also be available in English.

Barça TV + has a free version, under registration and a monthly payment version. In the first case, fans will enjoy a series of limited content on the platform. In the second, it will be unlimited access.

The service will be available through the web and the club’s app, and for all devices -computer, tablet, mobile and television through cast technology-, in three languages: Catalan, Spanish and English.