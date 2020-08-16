FBI Investigating Twitter Over National Security Concerns: Report

Angela Lang / CNET



The recent hack into several accounts of famous figures like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West on Twitter has set off the FBI’s alarms.

The federal agency announced on July 16 that it has opened an investigation against Twitter over national security concerns, it reported. The Wall Street Journal. The FBI seems concerned that the vulnerabilities that led to the coordinated attack, which took place on July 15, could be used for more than just a Bitcoin scam. “At this time, the accounts appear to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud,” the FBI said in a statement to the source medium.

In total, Twitter has confirmed that the accounts of 130 users were attacked as part of the Bitcoin scam. “For a small subset of these accounts, the attackers were able to gain control of the accounts and then send tweets from them,” wrote the Twitter support account, but without specifying how many accounts could be controlled by the attackers.

In the wake of the hack, Twitter has taken some drastic measures despite the company denying that passwords were leaked, arguing that users do not need to change their passwords to keep the account safe.

The social network reported on July 16 that it took the measure of blocking all users who had changed (or tried to change) their password in the last 30 days. “As a precaution and as part of our response to yesterday’s incident to protect people’s safety, we took the step of blocking any account that has attempted to change the account password in the past 30 days,” Twitter said in a published statement. on July 16 from your support account.

The platform has not confirmed how many accounts it has blocked or when the people who have been affected will have access again.

