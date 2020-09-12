Fast & Furious 9 premiere postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus

Universal Pictures



The movie Fast & furious 9 hit the brakes as it sped to its May 2020 premiere. According to a statement released by Universal Pictures on Thursday, March 12, 2020, on the film’s Twitter account, the film starring Vin Diesel postponed its release. release for April 2, 2021 in theaters in the United States.

It is a delay of more than a year. The tweet does not mention the coronavirus outbreak as the main cause of the postponement of the premiere of Fast & furious 9 but it is implicit in the statement of the statement: “It is evident that it will not be possible for all our fans around the world to see this movie in May.”

“While we know that it is disappointing to have to wait for more, this measure was taken with everyone’s safety as our primary consideration,” the statement continued.

Fast & furious 9 joins other major Hollywood productions that postponed their launch in March and April due to sanitary measures taken in dozens of countries by the coronavirus pandemic. Was the case of No Time to Die, the new James Bond film, than delayed its premiere from April to November; and of A Quiet Place Part II, whose March 18 release was postponed until further notice.

The ninth installment of this franchise is directed by Justin Lin and has the return of Charlize Theron in its cast, who has already participated in The Fate of the Furious (2017) and joins Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodríguez, John Cena, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Helen Mirren.

Fast & furious 9 It will premiere on April 2, 2021 in the United States.

