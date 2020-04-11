Fast & Furious 9: Every Major Character NOT Returning In The Sequel

The Fast & Furious franchise is returning in a giant manner in 2021, however listed below are all of the characters who will not seem in Fast & Furious 9, which is formally titled F9. Initially set to hit theaters this summer time, Common has needed to delay the most recent installment of the Fast Saga by a complete yr as a result of coronavirus. The delay comes after a advertising and marketing marketing campaign already started that teased the following journey of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew.

Because the franchise has continued to evolve into an ensemble manufacturing, Fast & Furious 9 is bringing again a lot of the major gamers to struggle Dom’s brother, Jakob (John Cena). The returning solid of characters consists of Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Ludacris), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), who will all assist Dom as soon as once more. In the meantime, it is also been revealed that the villainous Cipher (Charlize Theron) is again and serving to Jakob, however the advertising and marketing for F9 has additionally confirmed some shock returns.

The greatest shock is Sung Kang’s return to the franchise as Han, who’s one way or the other alive now, however there are additionally two different characters from Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift who will seem. We have even seen that Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren) is again for F9. With so lots of the franchise’s greatest characters again collectively once more, it would look like Fast & Furious 9 has the complete gang assembled. However, listed below are the largest characters from the franchise who are NOT returning for Fast & Furious 9.

Luke Hobbs

The most notable Fast & Furious character who is not returning in F9 is Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs. He appeared within the final 4 major entries within the franchise and most lately starred in his spinoff movie Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Nonetheless, Johnson has confirmed that Hobbs will not be making a shock return in Fast & Furious 9. Hobbs will as a substitute doubtless subsequent seem in Hobbs & Shaw 2, which Johnson lately confirmed is in growth. However, these holding out hope that he and Dom will cross paths once more may get their want ultimately.

Deckard Shaw

A former villain within the Fast & Furious franchise, Jason Statham will not be anticipated to look as Deckard Shaw in F9. Statham made his franchise debut on the finish of Fast & Furious 6 the place it was revealed he was accountable for “killing” Han. His hatred for Dom and his workforce did not final lengthy although, as he ultimately teamed up with them in The Destiny of the Furious and re-teamed with Hobbs for Hobbs & Shaw. Since he’s the rationale the #JusticeForHan motion started, his absence from F9 means the franchise may convey Han and Deckard face-to-face down the road.

Owen Shaw

Deckard’s brother, Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), can be not anticipated to be seen in Fast & Furious 9. Owen made his franchise debut in Fast & Furious 6, however the occasions of the movie left him in a coma. It wasn’t till his shock look in The Destiny of the Furious that followers came upon what had occurred to Owen, as he returned to assist Deckard save Dom’s child. There was no indication that Owen is returning in F9, and his future with the franchise would possibly as a substitute be with the Hobbs & Shaw spinoffs.

Hattie Shaw

One other Shaw sibling, Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby) has not been linked to Fast & Furious 9 both. One of many latest additions to the franchise, Hattie debuted in Hobbs & Shaw in 2019. She instantly turned a fan-favorite character, nevertheless it does not seem that she’ll shock followers with a fast return in F9. That mentioned, along with her mom having a job within the movie, there is a small likelihood that the surprising may come to move. Hattie will doubtless make her subsequent look in Hobbs & Shaw 2 as a substitute.

Mr. No one

Kurt Russell’s Mr. No one is unlikely to look in F9 too. The mysterious authorities agent first recruited Dom and his workforce to work for him in Furious 7 to seek out the God’s Eye, after which enlisted their providers once more in The Destiny of the Furious to cease Cipher. He’s actually pleasant with Dom and the crew as he joined them for dinner on the finish of the film, however that does not seem to have translated to his return in F9 – despite the fact that Russell instructed Display screen Rant in 2017 he was open to coming again. Since Jakob vs Dom is a extra private story, maybe there may be simply no want for Mr. No one and his authorities connections.

Little No one

With out Mr. No one, it additionally does not seem that Little No one (Scott Eastwood) will return in Fast & Furious 9 both. Little No one debuted as Mr. No one’s right-hand man in The Destiny of the Furious. He was a bit extra antagonistic to the principle crew since he likes to observe the principles and Dom’s workforce doesn’t. Nonetheless, Little No one ultimately realized to allow them to do their very own factor as a substitute of making an attempt to manage them. Regardless of this higher understanding of each other, Little No one is not anticipated to look in F9.

Monica Fuentes

Eva Mendes’ Monica Fuentes has not been linked to a return in F9. Mendes joined the Fast & Furious franchise early on as she made her debut as Monica in 2 Fast 2 Furious. Whereas different characters from that entry turned major gamers within the collection, she didn’t. Monica did make a shock return on the finish of Fast 5, although. The closing scene of the film had her return to provide Hobbs a file revealing that Letty was nonetheless alive after her obvious dying within the fourth installment. This helped arrange the story for Fast & Furious 6, however Mendes did not seem at any level in that film. She hasn’t been a part of the franchise in almost a decade now, and it does not seem that this may change with F9.

Twinkie

With so many callbacks to Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, the largest character from the movie that is not returning for Fast & Furious 9 is Twinkie (Bow Wow). The trailer for F9 revealed that Lucas Black is again as Sean Boswell, Jason Tobin is returning as Earl, and confirmed Han’s return, too. Twinkie was a member of Han’s crew and helped introduce Sean to the drifting scene in Tokyo. Since so many different characters from this chapter within the Fast Saga are returning, Twinkie may’ve been a pure match to look. However, there was no indication that Bow Wow is coming again for F9.

Avengers: Endgame Didn’t Resolve One Key Iron Man Storyline