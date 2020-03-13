‘Fast and Furious’ joins growing delayed movie list as Hollywood adapts to coronavirus

(1) – The discharge of the ninth installment in Frequent Photographs’ blockbuster “Fast and Furious” movie franchise was delayed by virtually a 12 months on Thursday as Hollywood scrambled to regulate to the worldwide unfold of coronavirus.

FILE PHOTO: Actor Vin Diesel poses on the premiere of “Fast and Furious 8” movie in Berlin, Germany, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File {Photograph}

The movie, titled “F9,” was anticipated to be certainly one of many largest hits of Hollywood’s summer season season blockbuster season after its deliberate world rollout starting on May 22. The movie starring Vin Diesel is now scheduled to hit theaters on April 2, 2021.

Frequent, owned by Comcast Corp, did not give a motive nevertheless the decision adopted delays throughout the releases of quite a lot of completely different Hollywood motion pictures due to world leisure disruptions attributable to the coronavirus.

The virus has closed movie theaters in China, Italy and many various nations, whereas a ban on journey from Europe to the US launched by President Donald Trump on Wednesday is seen doable to curtail purple carpets and completely different promotional events for movies and stars.

U.S. movie theaters remained open as of Thursday afternoon. Nonetheless an commerce provide talked about operators might shut larger theaters in some areas counting on suggestion from native authorities.

Ohio on Thursday banned crowds of larger than 100 people. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom urged in direction of non-essential gatherings of larger than 250 by way of the highest of the month.

Movie theaters have been exempted, nevertheless even after they hold open, their schedules would have to be rearranged.

Paramount Photographs, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc, indefinitely delayed the discharge of thriller “A Quiet Place Half II,” which was due to start its worldwide rollout in movie theaters on March 18. It moreover postponed romantic comedy “The Lovebirds,” initially set for April 3.

“Due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s taking place on the earth spherical us, now’s clearly not one of the best time to do that,” the “Quiet Place” director John Krasinski talked about in a posting on his Instagram account.

The alternatives adopted the postponement closing week of the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” to November from April, and a delay for “Peter Rabbit 2” to August from March 27.

Individually, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland postponed its induction ceremony scheduled for May 2 to an unspecified future date. That adopted the cancellation of the Coachella music competitors, South by Southwest and completely different big leisure gatherings.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Lisa Richwine; modifying by Diane Craft and Richard Chang

