Farewell to Kobe: Watch Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera and Michael Jordan tribute

The fans of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, said goodbye in an emotional ceremony that took place this Monday, February 24, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and which featured memorable performances by artists such as Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera.

The bodies of the player and his daughter they were buried in an intimate ceremony, after they died along with 7 other people in a helicopter accident near Los Angeles, on January 26.

According to CBS Los Angeles, 20,000 tickets were available for the ceremony and more than 100,000 people tried to obtain them. The streets and businesses around the stadium were closed.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife and Gianna’s mother, explained why she chose this date for the farewell with the fans. “# 2, # 24, # 20 years as Laker and how many years Kobe and I were together,” Bryant’s widow wrote on her Instagram account on February 7.

Gianna, who hoped to play for the WNBA one day, wore jersey number 2, and Kobe wore number 24 with the Angels Lakers. With this team she played 20 seasons.

In the tribute, NBA stars participated, such as Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Diana Lorena Taurasi and celebrities such as Beyoncé, Jimmy Kimmel, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, and family members such as Rob Pelinka (former agent of the player) and the widow herself, Vanessa Bryant.

In the following video of Los Angeles Times you can see the summary of the ceremony:

On social media, the label #KobeFarewell (Farewell to Kobe), it was a world trend since early hours of this Monday. These are some of the reactions we can read on Twitter:

A top-notch car for a top-notch man 💜🧡 A spectacular Lamborghini tuned in honor of Kobe Bryant and the people who died in the accident steals a camera outside the Staples Center 📸 pic.twitter.com/sgKkpvM1zH — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) February 24, 2020

Here are all the details of the farewell.

When, where and at what time will it take place?

The farewell will take place this February 24, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The ceremony will begin at 10 am (Pacific time) or 1 pm (Eastern time).

How to see the farewell?

CBS will broadcast the ceremony online on CBSN. If you have contracted the fuboTV or NBA TV service, you can also follow the farewell. Twitter Live is another option in the United States. CBSNews.com also promises to follow up, with live shows.

