Fantagio Entertainment also confirms Cha Eun Woo in Itaewon

Fantagio Entertainment has also confirmed Cha Eun Woo in Itaewon.

The label wrote:

Howdy, that is Fantagio Entertainment.

We’ve confirmed that Cha Eun Woo visited Itaewon on April 25th. We apologize for being careless in our administration and inflicting concern by not following social distancing measures.

Cha Eun Woo didn’t go to the problematic place the place there was a confirmed affected person. We had been informed that if he didn’t have signs, it was not necessary that he get examined. Nonetheless, for the protection and well being of the individuals across the artist, he had already gotten examined, and his outcomes had been unfavorable.

Irrespective of the rationale, it was improper for Cha Eun Woo to go to Itaewon whereas your complete nation is following social distancing measures. He’s also deeply reflecting on his actions.

We promise to do our greatest so in the long run, our artists strictly comply with the laws. We apologize for inflicting concern.

Up to now, Massive Hit Entertainment, Pledis Entertainment, and Fantagio Entertainment have made statements about their respective idols. Keep tuned for SM Entertainment‘s assertion about Jaehyun.