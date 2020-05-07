NEWS

Fans think IU wrote ‘Eight’ as a tribute to Sulli

May 7, 2020
A preferred principle concerning IU’s new tune “Eight” has followers tearing up. 

Many netizens imagine that components of the music video are a direct reference to Sulli. New theories have arisen saying that the lady within the white gown represents Sulli, and that quantity eight represents the variety of years the 2 have been mates. Given the 2’s shut friendship and the truth that IU had written a tune about Sulli earlier than titled “Crimson Queen”, many netizens imagine that “Eight” is a tribute to Sulli. Sulli’s former stylist additionally labored on the set, main to extra hypothesis concerning the speculation. Fans are saying: 

What do you think? 

