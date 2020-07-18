Fans React to Adele’s New Photo: No Matter Size

The singer and songwriter Adele He published a photo in the early hours of May 6 and immediately burst social networks. The multiple Grammy winner has not updated her Instagram for four months and her return has been a success, becoming a global trend.

In the graphic, the British artist looks slimmer and published it on the occasion of her 32nd birthday. In the message, the interpreter of “Someone like You” took the opportunity to thank all the people who are working for health, in these times of coronavirus

“Thanks for the birthday love. I hope everyone stays safe and sane during this crazy time. I would like to thank all of our lifeguards and essential workers who keep us safe while risking their lives! They really are our angels ♥ ️ 2020 well bye thanks x “says Adele’s message.

The photo caused a sensation and made Adele the first world trend on Twitter, since the morning of June 6. The tweeters, while congratulating her on her new image, reminded her that she will always be in their hearts, no matter what size she wears. These are some of the reactions that we can see on the bird’s social network:

Don’t relate

Everyone talking about how beautiful Adele looks, that is, she has always been very pretty. Friends don’t relate beauty to weight or size. pic.twitter.com/3RkvnBYOd2 — JORGE MEDINA R. (@JORGE2994) May 6, 2020

It is beautiful and point

#Adele has always been beautiful, just opening her mouth to sing dazzles millions … And that has never had anything to do with her extra or less pounds! https://t.co/wu00v3tjpF — Giovis (@GiovisChaves) May 6, 2020

Tan Adele

There is also room for humor

They failed him

I was already a goddess

Perfect

Adele has always been beautiful, not because of her body, her size or her weight, but because of the perfect face she has 🥺🤤 Everything on his face is perfect, the big eyes, the nose, the lips, the Diosss cheekbones, the pieeeel 😩 pic.twitter.com/v6xGoq0KMU — Mailyn 🌙🇨🇴 (@colombianwander) May 6, 2020

In any size

Adele is a beautiful woman, in any size. With that loud voice that makes your skin stand on end, her strength when singing and that goddess face has more than enough reasons to feel proud and show it to the world. Good records are coming. pic.twitter.com/iN6xzWMqiC — Diana Zapata (@madamemina) May 6, 2020

Spectacular