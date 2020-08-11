Fans of the Euphoria series attack Stranger Things in the networks

The nomination of Stranger Things for Best Dramatic Series at the Emmy Awards generated a surprising split on Twitter on July 28.

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced this Tuesday the nominations to the 72nd edition of the 2020 Emmy Awards and Netflix was the platform that dominated the stage with 160 nominations, followed by HBO with 107 nominations.

The two services of streaming they had products for their youth target and it was Stranger Things (Netflix) the one that took ahead Euphoria (HBO). The first one aspires to 8 awards, including the main one: Best Dramatic Series. The second was nominated for 6, but not in major categories.

Euphoria She was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series (Zendaya), but the rest are technical divisions: Best Contemporary Costume, Best Makeup, Best Score, Best Composition for a Drama Series, and Best Music Supervision.

Stranger Things it has been nominated for Best Drama Series; Best Single Camera Image Editing for a Drama Series; Best interactive extension of a linear program; Best musical supervision; Best Sound Mix for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour); Best special visual effects; Best Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series, or Movie and Best Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour).

The comparisons between the two series generated an intense debate. These are some of the reactions we can see on Twitter:

I do not forget that the #Emmys did not award the Leftovers at the time, Sharp Objects also with the HUGE Amy Adams. And now Stranger Things in drama series instead of Euphoria. PLEASE. Good for Zendaya because mouths fell, including mine. pic.twitter.com/WcfbfFsS0t — kiddo (@Kidd089) July 28, 2020

I estimate that The Handmaid’s Tale, Killing Eve and Stranger Things (if they nominated the second, how not to do it with the third) are already there out of habit. pic.twitter.com/M6L0C6raMu — Fiorella Sargenti (@FioSargenti) July 28, 2020

