Fans debate which Red Velvet member visuals have changed the most since their debut

May 14, 2020
For me, I might say Pleasure has changed the most from a cute, cherubic maknae to a grown ass girl. Her look for Peekaboo and Unhealthy Boy have been the most WOW for her, IMO. The years have been very type of her.

Wendy has changed the second most, largely as a consequence of fluctuating weight, they usually have a tendency to vary her hair coloration the most.

Yeri has changed third most as a result of, like Pleasure, she began as an lovely maknae, and is now fairly a stunning younger girl.

Irene hasn’t changed a lot besides that she seems a bit older.

Seulgi (my bias) has changed the least. She seems the identical as when she debuted. HeR weight and hair coloration have fluctuated the least.

