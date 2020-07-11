Fans celebrate the arrival of a ‘new’ Justice League

Twitter users believe that justice has been done. On May 20, film director Zack Snyder reported that his version of the film Justice League It will be released in 2021 and social networks became a hotbed.

The hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut became the second global trend on Twitter after Snyder’s tweet. “This is real,” wrote the director and accompanied the message with a black and white image.

HBO Max confirmed the news on the same social network and Warnermedia released a statement, in which Snyder thanks the support for allowing the release of his version. The director assured that, “at the end of the day, everything revolves around the fans.”

Justice League did not satisfy fans or critics when it premiered in 2017. The subject was engulfed in many rumors, but what happened then is that Snyder was unable to complete filming due to the suicide of his daughter in March 2017; Warner Bros. Pictures then incorporated Joss Whedon (The Avengers) to shoot new scenes and supervise the postproduction of the film. The end result, however, does not reflect Snyder’s original idea.

In November 2019, the label #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (Free Snyder’s version) became popular on social networks. Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) y Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), who star in the film, and Snyder himself, promoted the campaign.

After the premiere of the director’s cut is made official, the following reactions can be read on Twitter:

Holy Tag … Batman

Happy fans

He deserved it

He deserves it, for everything he endured, for all the injustices that occurred in the process. Life puts things in place sooner or later. What a joy. For Zack, and for all of us who fight for this. # ReleaseTheSnyderCut ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/Urwdhz4jdt — Darth Atrius. (@DarkSanti97) May 20, 2020

Did it



We are all Aquaman

The madness

Pure emotion

Objective reached

WE DID IT !!! 🔥🔥🔥 Thank you very much to those who believed from the first minute.

My condolences for the detractors who said that it did not exist, later that it would not arrive and more slanders #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/6a1P3TACrF — Master Geek (@MasterGeekTW) May 20, 2020

Here come the haters

It was worth it

Since 2014 amazed with Zack Snyder and if vision. Thanks to all those people who supported the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut I am proud to be part of this. For Zack, for the actors, for all of you, was it worth it? 👇 pic.twitter.com/74i2NnzU2o – Mr Brown. (@ loverdelcine34) May 20, 2020