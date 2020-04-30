Fans ask SM to protect Taeyong as the person who revealed the alleged bullying incident says they attempted suicide due to severe harassment from fans

Fans are asking SM to protect Taeyong as the person who revealed the alleged bullying incident revealed they attempted suicide after experiencing severe harassment from NCT fans.

Taeyong was beforehand below heavy controversy after studies circulated that he was a perpetrator of college violence and homophobia. On April 29, a group put up on Nate Pann went viral due to its content material associated to the incident. The put up says that after Taeyong apologized to the bully-victim, NCT fans harassed the person who revealed the incident and referred to as the person a liar. A hospital doc was included stating that the particular person attempted suicide.

The poster states that when the bullying sufferer went to meet Taeyong believing that it was a non-public assembly, however was ambushed with the undeniable fact that the assembly was arrange by a reporter, which led to the articles about Taeyong’s apology. As well as, 5 attorneys from SM got here to discover the sufferer, leaving them in a state of affairs the place they can not defend themselves publicly. In the meantime, fans discovered the residence and office of the pal who uncovered the information, robbed them, and used the undeniable fact that they had been a sexual assault sufferer to harass them, main to the suicide try documented above.

When requested if Taeyong sincerely apologized, the informant expressed their frustration at the total state of affairs, stating: “The sufferer and I are the solely ones who know nicely if Lee Tae Yong sincerely apologized or not, however to say extra about the concern will simply lead to hurt for my pal and me as nicely so I am sorry I cannot say a lot. The one factor sure is that the sufferer is hurting so much.”

“My pal and I additionally really feel actually pissed off once we see posts saying Lee Tae Yong is hurting. Why is everybody mendacity to defend him?”

“A few months have handed and lawsuits for severe malicious feedback are in progress… however is everybody on Nate Pann like this? Lee Tae Yong met the sufferer and acknowledged all three incidents and apologized, however nobody even believes that and retains saying that I’m the perpetrator. That remark is a latest one too and that person even met Lee Tae Yong with me. I am struggling so much due to the investigation and nonetheless… why are you continue to attempting to discredit me? The individuals saying I am pretend are a lot worse so why? I had to change my title and cellphone quantity as a result of I am a sexual assault sufferer… and I’ve to ask individuals not to rob me. However that is seen as raking in pity? I am having a tough time so this won’t appear reputable. I am sorry. It doesn’t matter what I say I get cursed at now.”



Since the put up has gone viral on Nate Pann, NCT fans are taking to Twitter utilizing the hashtag #SM_이태용_지켜 (SM_Protect_Taeyong) after the new allegations have arisen, stating that Taeyong needs to be protected from malicious and false claims. The hashtag is trending worldwide and garnered the assist of world fans.

taeyong has all the time been so selfless. consistently checking on members, his fans, engaged on new music for us. he’s consistently overworked and in ache. we’ve seen it. he’s all the time mentioned he was okay for us. you’re doing nothing to protect somebody who wants it. #SM_이태용_지켜 pic.twitter.com/RcoQxRzw2U — nikolas ✿ nsfr | semi ia (@ltyvore) April 29, 2020

sm is able to threatening to take authorized motion towards fans streaming a live performance throughout a pandemic however stays silent concerning taeyong who has confronted defamation & horrible rumors for years or jongdae & his household getting threats each day. protect ur artists,do higher #SM_이태용_지켜 — sally⁷ ♡s jongdae (@baekluvrs) April 29, 2020

Information articles from the previous stating that Taeyong admitted to the claims of college violence and apologized have additionally resurfaced.

“Taeyong met the sufferer at which ‘Wikitree’ was current. Taeyong admitted to all his previous controversies and apologized.”



“NCT’s Taeyong, faculty violence, and homophobic claims lead to controversy. Instantly apologizes to victims.”

Netizens have since been commenting on the viral put up, saying:

“I believe the sufferer is de facto having a tough time provided that Taeyong is doing nicely.”

“Aren’t a few of these fans loopy?”

“I do not perceive why persons are denying this?”

“My coronary heart hurts a lot…”

What do you consider this difficult state of affairs?