NEWS

Fans are loving Jimin’s 90s style 1st generation idol hair in new V-Live

May 2, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

BTS’s Jimin was seen sporting 90s style 1st generation idol hair in a current V Reside.

Throughout the stay broadcast, Jimin and his fellow BTS members entertained followers by making the favored Dalgona espresso and taking part in a dance recreation. A rising group submit was fast to level out Jimin’s lengthy coiffure in the published and netizens have been fast to go with the idol, stating: 

“The shaggy hair could be very cute.”

“So cute like a pet.”

“Jimin’s nonetheless cute in that coiffure.”

“Cute Jimin haha.”

“That coiffure fits him properly as properly.”

“This hair most likely would not work on different idols.”

“It might be even cuter when you tied your hair up on each side.”

What do you assume? Take a look at all of the gifs beneath. 

through GIPHY

through GIPHY

through GIPHY

through GIPHY

through GIPHY

READ  Tablo reveals who he thinks is the best Korean vocalist on 'The Tablo Podcast'

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.