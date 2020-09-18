Fans and celebrities say goodbye to Kobe Bryant in emotional tribute

Kobe Bryant rests in peace, but is still alive in the hearts of all his fans. This was demonstrated after the tribute that was held on February 24, at the Staples Center, Los Angeles.

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were remembered in a heartfelt ceremony, which began at 1 p.m. EDT in which Beyoncé performed “XO”, one of the player’s favorite songs, according to the artist. “I’m here because I love Kobe,” said the singer, who ended her performance with the single “Halo.”

The tribute to Bryant It was held on the same day that the widow, Vanessa Bryant, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the helicopter that crashed on January 26 and claimed the lives of her husband, 13-year-old daughter and others. seven people.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp. Attorneys allege that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, who also died in the Calabasas crash, did not “He used ordinary attention when piloting the helicopter” and was “negligent.”

Vanessa Bryant herself, hours later, gave a speech in which she spoke about the relationship between the player and her daughter. “She was competitive like her father, but Gianna had a sweet grace. Her smile was like that of a sun,” Bryant’s widow said, according to CBS News. “Kobe and Gianna naturally gravitated towards each other. She had Kobe’s ability to listen to a song and memorize all the lyrics after listening to it a few times. It was her secret talent. God knew they couldn’t be in this world for each

The widow also referred to Gianna’s truncated future in basketball: “Gigi would probably have become the best player in the WNBA. She would have made a huge difference for women’s basketball. Gigi was motivated to change the way everyone viewed her. women”.

Former Kobe agent Rob Pelinka shared some anecdotes and said: “We were texting while I was in the helicopter. It was very hard.” And he expressed solidarity with the family: “Vanessa, we are here to take care of you and your family for the rest of our lives.”

Jimmy Kimmel, comedian and presenter for the ABC network, also spoke at the ceremony. “Wherever you go, you see his face,” he said trying to hold back the crying.

Basketball star Diana Lorena Taurasi, gave a few words at the ceremony and said: “Kobe is in the heart of Los Angeles and Los Angeles never dies.”

Later Michael Jordan joined in, who tearfully pointed out: “Kobe Bryant was a man who left everything on the court and off it. We were very good friends and he was like my little brother.” And he added: “When Kobe died, a piece of me died along with him, a piece of all of us died, that’s why we are here. Rest in peace, little brother.”

The remembered Chicago Bulls player managed to get a smile out of the crowd, saying, “I’ll have to see another meme of Jordan crying for the next 3-4 years.”

Shaquille O’Neal joined the speeches: “Make no mistake. When people thought there was bad vibes, when the cameras were turned off, we would wink and say, ‘Let’s kick our butt.’

The ceremony ended with an interpretation of Ave Maria, in Italian, on the voice of Christina Aguilera and accompanied on the piano by Alicia Keys.

On social media, Bryant’s farewell dominated the spectrum and on Twitter, various tags were used to comment on the tribute, such as #KobeFarewell, Vanessa, #RIPKobe, #MambaForever and #ForKobeAndGigi, became world trends.

These are some reactions left by the farewell on the bird’s social network:

Jordan present

The meme

The most beautiful moment

Never die

The phrase that marked everyone

Beautiful interpretation

Forever in our hearts

Very heartfelt

Everybody stand up