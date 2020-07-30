Fanny Lu says ‘female empowerment comes with self-reflection and empathy’

Colombian singer Fanny Lu decided that this was the perfect time to release her bilingual song “En mis tacones”, a collaboration with Paty Cantú and Melanie Pfirrman, since it is necessary to “talk about the importance of using these times – of pandemic – to reflect and come out of this stronger than before ”.

This was explained during an interview with Efe, in which he confessed that the weeks of confinement have served him to “learn new things, reinforce weaknesses and take advantage to release music that heals and accompanies”.

This is what he expects “En mis tacones” to be, a joyous song that “has a profound message that can help us all, because there is nothing more important than learning to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. In the case of women we talk about heels, but we already know what it means. “

Fanny Lu (Courtesy Nevarez Communication)

Written by the three artists, the theme describes the position of a strong woman, in front of a man who does not value her.

“I don’t believe you when you tell me you understand me. I don’t believe you, when I need you most I don’t see you. And I’m not going to put up with it, oh, what rage makes me. Every time I complain, you give me the same lip. I want to see you doing half of what I do in this house. Let’s see, my boy, how can I explain it to you. This is the last time I tell you ”, the artists sing.

For the Colombian star, “female empowerment comes from knowing yourself and loving yourself very much. If you know what your strengths are, you know who you are and what you are worth, you will not be mistreated. You are not going to stay with someone who does not value you and you are going to dare to do new things that bring you closer to your dreams ”.

NO ONE IS BETTER THAN ANYONE

“En mis tacones” came out accompanied by a fun video in which the three singers appear with video game controls, handling three men who suddenly encounter terrible difficulties walking with high-heeled shoes.

The innovative video, created by Iñigo Abaroa and Miguel Ferrer of Magic Films, was filmed by the artists from their homes, with the support of a team that directed them in their spaces, under the supervision of the main team.

“It was not easy, but in these times we have been finding other competitions, other talents. I think we have learned to value more what we have, families, friends and quiet times, “he said.

But in addition, he liked it “because video games are not seen as mainly masculine, although we do know that there are many women who enjoy them,” Fanny Lu acknowledged. It was the way to express the need to have empathy between the sexes.

“Here it is not that the man is better than the woman, or the woman better than the man. We have to meet and understand that together, each of us with his strengths, we will be better ”, he stated.

SUPPORTING THE NEW GENERATIONS

With “En mis tacones” Fanny Lu makes her debut under her new record company BMG. It is also the first time that she works with Paty Cantú, whom she calls “friend”. Both have offered their market to the new American artist Melanie Pfirrman.

“I really liked her style, but I also liked the idea of ​​supporting the new generation of women in music,” said the Colombian artist, who has been a “coach” in the Colombian version of “La Voz Kids” and has enjoyed the experience of paving the way for emerging talents.

“We have all needed support and what better than to support each other among women,” she asked in conclusion.