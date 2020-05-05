NEWS

FANATICS are trendy fashion dolls in adorable MV for upbeat ‘VAVI GIRL’ single

May 5, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

FANATICS are again with a brand new single!

On Might four KST, the FENT Leisure woman group launched their 2nd mini album ‘Plus Two,’ that includes title observe “VAVI GIRL.” The promotion is the very first for new members Rayeon and Through.

“VAVI GIRL” is a dance observe with an thrilling and funky rhythm and a robust synth-bass sound. For the music’s idea, ‘VAVI’ stands for ‘selection,’ ‘adorable,’ ‘versatile,’ and ‘impartial,’ and the lyrics convey the steadiness of being cute and wonderful whereas going through the world with confidence.

In the meantime, “VAVI GIRL” was produced by Madewell and Canadian producer John East. Additionally on the album is producer Yoske, who beforehand labored with IZ*ONE, Momoland, ASTRO, Park Ji Hoon, and JO1.

Take a look at the complete music video for “VAVI GIRL” above!

READ  Peter Thiel-Backed Startup Says Texas Is the Best Place to Mine Bitcoin

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.