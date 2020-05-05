FANATICS are trendy fashion dolls in adorable MV for upbeat ‘VAVI GIRL’ single

FANATICS are again with a brand new single!

On Might four KST, the FENT Leisure woman group launched their 2nd mini album ‘Plus Two,’ that includes title observe “VAVI GIRL.” The promotion is the very first for new members Rayeon and Through.

“VAVI GIRL” is a dance observe with an thrilling and funky rhythm and a robust synth-bass sound. For the music’s idea, ‘VAVI’ stands for ‘selection,’ ‘adorable,’ ‘versatile,’ and ‘impartial,’ and the lyrics convey the steadiness of being cute and wonderful whereas going through the world with confidence.

In the meantime, “VAVI GIRL” was produced by Madewell and Canadian producer John East. Additionally on the album is producer Yoske, who beforehand labored with IZ*ONE, Momoland, ASTRO, Park Ji Hoon, and JO1.

Take a look at the complete music video for “VAVI GIRL” above!