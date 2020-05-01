Famous Venezuelan Entertainer Quits Acting to Lead Controversial Crypto Startup

Lengthy-time Venezuelan actor and singer, Fernando Carrillo, has introduced his retirement from appearing. He has determined as an alternative to enterprise into the crypto enterprise. Beginning Could 1, Carrillo will turn into the CEO of Battle to Fame, although his position solely extends to Mexico and the Latin American area.

In accordance to an article printed on April 29 by the Mexican newspaper, El Common, Carrillo will lead the Singapore-based crypto agency based by Morgan Shi. This firm is understood for issuing the FF Token.

Actor sees Blockchain because the “future”

Fernando, who is understood for serial dramas equivalent to “Siempre te amaré” and “Maria Isabel,” and movies like “Pit Fighter” and “Gone Hollywood, “plans to get married and begin a household, working his profession on the planet of cryptocurrencies.”

Carrillo spoke concerning the FF Token, praising its success in Asia. He additionally believes that the blockchain is the long run. As such, he shall be working to make the token a direct competitor from Bitcoin (BTC).

With regard to FF Tokens within the Mexican market, the actor commented:

“It’s a world that I get to know, great, simply as you possibly can win, you possibly can lose. We’re going to launch 40 million cryptocurrencies to the Mexican market, bearing in mind that we bought 37.5 million in Peru (…) Now we would like to increase in Latin America.”

A fraud scheme?

The founding father of Battle to Fame has been the topic of controversy in recent times. Some allegations declare that the corporate is a fraudulent scheme.

In accordance to a Wall Avenue Journal report in 2019, Morgan Shi’s actual title is “Shi Jianxiang,” who’s a fugitive from Chinese language authorities. He’s accused of committing fraud and inflicting “trillions” of {dollars} to vanish.

Interpol issued a world wanted-persons discover in opposition to Shi in 2017 on the request of the Chinese language authorities, who accused him of “crime of unlawful fundraising by fraudulent means.” Regardless of the accusation, a spokeswoman for the FBI claimed not to have a warrant for Shi.

Carrillo’s protection on Shi

On the controversial studies on the authorized standing of Shi’s actions, Carrillo got here to his protection:

“Morgan (Shi) lives in Los Angeles. Communist China persecuted many rich individuals to expropriate their wealth, however he was in a position to get out of there. When you seek for his title on the web, there shall be some accusations that he’s searched by Interpol, however it’s a montage. Since working with him, he has been a righteous individual, who has introduced me information, riches. I consider in what he’s doing.”

Cointelegraph reported in 2019 that former world boxing champion, Mike Tyson, refuted his involvement with Battle to Fame. The corporate was accused by the crypto analysis and evaluation agency, Cointelligence, who referred to as it a “whole fraud.”