Famous musicians defend their music from politicians who are not to their liking

Green Day, Mick Jagger, Lorde, Blondie and REM are some of the artists who have signed an open letter to prevent the unauthorized use of their music in political demonstrations, according to NME.

Jagger, who previously denounced Donald Trump for using Rolling Stones songs in his protests, joined forces with an extensive roster of artists and the Artists’ Rights Alliance (ARA) ahead of the US election.

ARA conducted an open letter demanding that America’s top national political party committees set clear policies and seek the consent of artists to use their music in political or campaign settings, while music creators have the final decision on who can use their music.

“We have seen many artists and bands who have been dragged into politics against their will and have been forced to take aggressive measures to ban the use of their music, generally for songs that are broadcast during political demonstrations. This can confuse and disappoint fans which even damages artists’ long-term earnings.

“Many of these artists have spent a lifetime making music that we all know and love. At the very least, it should be your choice, especially in these hyperpartisan times, to be part or not of political demonstrations. With so many creators raising concerns about this issue, it is time to take action and ensure that our voices are heard, “they stated in the letter.

This latest action comes after Neil Young said he was considering suing Trump for using his music in protests.

Young, an outspoken critic of the president, has condemned Trump’s use of his song “Rockin ‘In The Free World” at his campaign events several times this year.

Trump also recently received a cease and desist order from Linkin Park for the unauthorized use of his song “In The End.”

Other recognized signers include people like Keith Richards, Pearl Jam, Courtney Love, Elvis Costello and the band Panic! At The Disco.