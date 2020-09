In the 70s of the last century, it was fashionable to produce films with a large number of Hollywood stars. An example of this is The Cassandra Crossing (Cassandra’s bridge, 1976), with Sophia Loren, Burt Lancaster, Richard Harris, Martin Sheen and Ava Gardner, among others. It tells the story of a train in Europe whose passengers are exposed to a deadly virus by a group of Swedish terrorists. Available on YouTube, Tubi and Google Play.