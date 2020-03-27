Falling Latam fuel demand leaves U.S. refiners without favored export customers

MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK (1) – Demand for refined merchandise in Latin America is quickly drying up as a result of the coronavirus pandemic worsens, leaving U.S. refiners without their fundamental export trip spot as a result of the virus spreads.

The catastrophe has virtually shut down worldwide air journey and is destroying fuel demand, which can fall by 15% to 20% globally in coming months.

The virus had not hit Latin America with the equivalent depth as Europe or america, nevertheless it is increasingly spreading there, and a rising number of nations are imposing journey restrictions.

The world’s largest importers in present days began lowering orders of fuel cargoes, which can be principally executed on the unstable spot market, as consumption falls, in step with sources at shopping for and promoting and refining firms.

Latin America’s two largest fuel importers, Petroleos Mexicanos and Brazil’s Petrobras (PETR4.SA), have decreased the number of cargoes of gasoline and diesel to be imported inside the coming weeks, in step with retailers.

The USA exported 2.9 million barrels per day of fuel to Latin America and the Caribbean last 12 months, in step with the U.S. Vitality Information Administration, making the world the most important purchaser of American refined merchandise, and a gradual purchaser for U.S. refiners.

In Mexico, which bought 1.19 million bpd of fuel from america in 2019, retail demand contracted 15% inside the last two weeks, in step with its fuel sellers affiliation, Onexpo, whereas prices began falling at fuel stations.

U.S. fuel exports to Latin America have been affected by a “great lockdown,” one refined merchandise vendor at a worldwide service supplier talked about. One different talked about exports have been hit as a result of the “world is stopping.”

“Most opportunistic purchases motivated by falling prices have disappeared as the most important importers inside the space don’t have large functionality to retailer gasoline or diesel,” talked about one different vendor.

U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) on Tuesday talked about that just a few of its Latin American customers had been asking if they could once more out of purchases, which is one objective the company’s refineries are working at decreased expenses.

Mexico’s largest importer, Pemex, had already decrease fuel imports by 14% in January to 733,600 bpd, in step with official info. The state company’s fuel imports from america have moreover declined on the expense of latest entrants paying homage to ExxonMobil (XOM.N), BP (BP.L) and Valero Vitality (VLO.N), talked about Michael Upchurch, chief financial officer at U.S. railroad agency Kansas Metropolis Southern (KSU.N), an vigorous shipper of fuels to Mexico.

In Brazil, the most important Latin American purchaser of diesel, house fuel product sales not too way back fell by a imply of 50% in cities with higher than 300,000 inhabitants, a union representing higher than 40,000 fuel stations talked about on Wednesday. Native Brazilian authorities try to restrict journey to combat the virus, similtaneously President Jair Bolsonaro opposed shutdowns.

Venezuela, an on a regular basis importer of diluent naphtha, gasoline and diesel, has decreased purchases this month to about half, primarily because of U.S. sanctions limiting the suppliers that will work with state-run PDVSA, however moreover because of plummeting demand following fuel station closures.

In Colombia, state-controlled Ecopetrol ECO.CN noticed a fall in house fuel demand, which already motivated processing cuts at its Cartagena and Barrancabermeja refineries.

Pemex and PDVSA did not reply to requests for comment. Petrobras declined to comment.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Mexico Metropolis and Devika Krishna Kumar and Laura Sanicola in New York, further reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro, Olivier Griffin in Bogota and Adriana Barrera and Ana Isabel Martinez in Mexico Metropolis; Modifying by Dan Grebler

