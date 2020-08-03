Fall iPhone 12 launch tightrope: report

Concept / TeknoBurada



The launch of iPhone 12, one of the most anticipated phones for this year, is hanging by a thread.

Analysts and digital media disagree and, citing their sources and information, they forecast a traditional launch for September. But in the worst case, the launch could be delayed not only to October or November, but until 2021 when the whole issue of COVID-19 has calmed down.

Analysis firm Wedbush says that should the iPhone 12 hit the market, Apple would choose not to launch that phone in China, despite the importance that market has for the company and for any other manufacturer. In China, Apple would choose to sell other previous phones, but the iPhone 12 would remain reserved for other regions where there would be demand.

BloombergFor his part, he says that Foxconn, the main iPhone maquiladora, is recovering from the cessation of operations in China and everything regarding the iPhone is still standing. The iPhone 12, listening to Bloomberg, is still in place for the fall as production is slated to begin in the summer, when quarantines and a hiatus from operations are expected to be over or reduced.

Apple does not comment on rumors, reports or products that have not been announced. The iPhone 12 is a phone expected for this fall, but given the problems with the coronavirus, the launch could be delayed. Apple has already released two products so far this year, the MacBook Air and iPad Pro, but the company would have planned another launch, one on the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, but that had to be canceled. He Annual WWDC event will be held in June, but it will not have a physical edition.

