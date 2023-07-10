Fake Profile Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

Do you believe in love at first site? Ah… let’s modernize this. Have you ever fallen in love with someone through online dating apps? You should watch the Fake Profile drama series if the answer is negative. This drama series will give you goosebumps and a different scenario of dating apps, love, lies, and nightmares. Netflix’s Spanish Colombian drama series, ‘Fake Profile.’ was initially released on May 31, 2023, and fans are now excited to learn about the Fake Profile Season 2 release date, plot summary, cast members, and all the relevant stuff.



Fake Profile Season 1 was created and developed by famous writer and director Pablo Illanes, also known for his famous works like, Search for Firda. The Fake Profile Season 1 has received moderately favorable reviews from the audience and critics, and on top of that, the show has also received average ratings of 5.6/10 on the IMDb platform.

This article provides all the valuable information about the Fake Profile drama series. Here are the possible release dates, cast member list, and Fake Profile Season 2 trailer updates. So read this article to the end to get complete information about Fake Profile Season 2.

Fake Profile Season 2 Release Date

Fake Profile Season 1 is the complete drama, romance, and thriller package. The makers released the first season of Fake Profile on May 31, 2023. Since it was released on Netflix, fans have been highly excited about the second season.

However, the renewal of any show or season depends upon the audience’s approval and its performances. In this regard, Fake Profile Season 1 has generated somewhat balanced views. And the showrunners haven’t said anything about the show’s renewal. So fans have to wait for the final announcements.

Fake Profile Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Netflix’s Fake Profile is a Colombian love-romance drama series released on May 31, 2023. The overall storyline revolves around the lead characters, Camila Roman (Carolina Miranda), Angela (Manuela Gonzalez), Juan David (Lincoln Palomeque), and Fernando (Rodolfo Salas).



The first season of Fake Profile starts with a club dancer, Camila Roman, who pretends to be a nurse on her online dating profile. Meanwhile, she came into contact with a handsome man, Fernando Castell, a plastic surgeon from Colombia.

As the story progresses, their interest match, and within a couple of dates, Fernando expresses his feelings and future plans to Camila. But later, she revealed that she is not a nurse but works at a club as a dancer. Surprisingly, even after learning the truth about Camila, Fernando stood by her side.

Long story short, Camila later found out that Fernando misused her. Without spoiling so much content, the storyline focuses on love, drama, romance, lies, and betrayal. Apart from the lead characters, we have also seen Felipe Londono (Cristobal), Víctor Mallarino (Pedro Ferrer), Juliana Galvis, Tina Julian Cerati (Inti), and many others.

Since the show was released for the first season, fans have appreciated the efforts and hard work that show makers have put into the craft. In the following sections, we have mentioned all the details you need to know about Fake Profile Season 2.

Fake Profile Season 2 Cast Members List

As of June 2023, the showrunners have not announced the official Fake Profile Season 2 release date. Not only that, but they have also remained quiet about the cast members for Fake Profile Season 2.



Still, we have provided a complete list of Fake Profile Season 1 cast members here. The following actors and actresses may return for the second season of Fake Profile.

Carolina Miranda as Camila Roman

Manuela Gonzalez as Angela

Lincoln Palomeque as Juan David

Rodolfo Salas as Fernando (Miguel Esteves)

Felipe Londono as Cristobal

Víctor Mallarino as Pedro Ferrer

Juliana Galvis as Tina

Julian Cerati as Inti

Mauricio Henao as Adrian

Iván Amozurrutia as Vicente

Jacques Toukhmanian as Luigi Toledo

Juan Pablo Posada as Luigi

Maria Paula Veloza as Eva Estevez

Maria Daniela Sarria as Erika

Fake Profile Season 2 Episode Title List

As mentioned, the makers have yet to announce the release date and list of cast members; the episode titles are also unavailable.



Here we have added a complete list of episode titles for the Fake Profile Season 1. It will help you to binge-watch Fake Profile Season 1 effortlessly.

Fake Profile Season 1 Episode 01 – En Carne Y Hueso

Fake Profile Season 1 Episode 02 – Panico en el Paraiso

Fake Profile Season 1 Episode 03 – Aunque Duela

Fake Profile Season 1 Episode 04 – Sin Aliento

Fake Profile Season 1 Episode 05 – Imagenes Peligrosas

Fake Profile Season 1 Episode 06 – El Secreto De Red Velvet

Fake Profile Season 1 Episode 07 – La Boca Del Lobo

Fake Profile Season 1 Episode 08 – Tentacion En La Oscuridad

Fake Profile Season 1 Episode 09 – La Noche De Los Ejecutores

Fake Profile Season 1 Episode 10 – No Digas Nada

Where To Watch Fake Profile Season 2?

Since the show makers launched Fake Profile Season 1, fans can’t keep calm to know about the renewal of the Fake Profile drama series for the second season. But unfortunately, the makers have not announced the Fake Profile Season 2 release date.

Camila the man of her dreams on a dating app only to discover he was a catfish — now she'll punish him for every lie he told. Fake Profile is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ATytwmPYCf — Netflix (@netflix) May 31, 2023

If you haven’t watched Fake Profile Season 1 yet, head to Netflix and watch Fake Profile Season 1. Further ahead, if there will be a second season, makers will release it on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Fake Profile Season 2?

Until now, no official information for Fake Profile Season 2 has been made public. The number of episodes depends on the storyline and script writing; for that instance, we don’t have the exact details about the number of episodes for Fake Profile Season 2.

However, ten or more episodes may be released in the upcoming seasons of the Fake Profile drama series.

Fake Profile Season 2 Makers Team

It would be unjust not to mention the due credit to the team members who worked tirelessly behind the cameras. The Fake Profile is a Netflix drama and romance-thriller series created and developed by Pablo Illanes.

Fake Profile has dominated the non-English Netflix charts and been given a swift season 2 renewal.https://t.co/pAbNj81mSs — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 14, 2023

Other than the creator, Catalina Hernandez, and Kylch Lopez joined the show as directors. Federico Castillo, Silvia Duran, Cristina Echeverri, and Rodrigo Guerrero were executive producers for the Fake Profile Season 1.

Fake Profile Season 2 Trailer Release

We are out of luck; as the makers have not announced the official release dates and trailer for Fake Profile Season 2, we can not provide the exact release dates.

However, we have provided a link for the Fake Profile Season 1 trailer here. Click on the above link and watch the Fake Profile Season 1 trailer.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all you need to know about the Fake Profile Season 2 release date. It’s been only a month since the makers released the first installment of Fake Profile. The second season may take eight to twelve months to be released. So, unfortunately, fans have to wait almost a year to watch Fake Profile Season 2.

However, you don’t need to worry about the latest updates on your favorite shows, and we will update you with the latest information as soon as we get the official news from the team members. Till then, enjoy the Fake Profile Season 1.