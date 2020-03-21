Factbox: Five statewide stay-at-home orders, 31% of U.S. economy

(1) – The 5 U.S. states the place governors have closed or have said they could rapidly be closing non-essential corporations account for about 31% of the world’s largest economy.

People are seen in silhouette working alongside the Presidio a day after California’s Governor Gavin Newsom carried out a state huge “maintain at dwelling order” directing the states 40 million residents to stay of their homes for the foreseeable future inside the face of the fast-spreading coronavirus sickness (COVID-19) in San Francisco, California, U.S. March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Authorities have known as such steps important to sluggish the unfold of the coronavirus.

Listed below are some key information regarding the collective monetary heft of California, New York, Illinois, New Jersey and Connecticut, which individually rank No. 1, No. 3, No. 5, No. eight and No. 23 amongst all 50 states by GDP.

$6.4 TRILLION

California’s $Three trillion economy alone accounts for 14.5% of the U.S. output, making the state by itself a a lot larger monetary powerhouse than all nevertheless four nations. Collectively, the 5 states produced $6.4 trillion in objects and corporations in 2018, Bureau of Monetary Analysis info reveals.

For reference, President Donald Trump’s administration and Congress are at current negotiating a $1 trillion-plus monetary stimulus bundle, which equates to about one-20th of annual U.S. monetary output.

JOBS

By payrolls, California leads all 50 states, with 17.6 million employed in nonfarm jobs as of January. All suggested there are 39.5 million jobs inside the 5 states matter to stay-at-home orders.

UNEMPLOYMENT

The unemployment cost in Illinois at current matches the nationwide frequent of 3.5%. The unemployment costs inside the totally different four states are barely higher, with California’s 3.9% the easiest amongst them.

UNINSURED

Some 5.4 million residents of the 5 states would not have medical insurance coverage, in accordance with info from the Kaiser Family Foundation. That is about 19% of all the U.S. uninsured.

PAY

Widespread annual pay by private firms inside the 5 states ranged from $60,425 in Illinois, to $73,476 in New York, all correctly above the nationwide frequent of $57,198, Bureau of Labor Statistics info current.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Enhancing by Will Dunham

